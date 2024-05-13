Black Eyed Peas Join Forces with El Alfa and Becky G for Single 'TONIGHT (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Song of the Summer has arrived!

Black Eyed Peas have teamed up with Latin superstars El Alfa and Becky G for “TONIGHT (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die),” the lead single from the soundtrack of the highly anticipated new installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die. The explosive track is available now. The soundtrack will be released on June 7, 2024 when Bad Boys: Ride Or Die arrives in theaters.

Recruiting Black Eyed Peas for the latest Bad Boys soundtrack is a natural choice given the runaway success of "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)" — the breakout hit from Bad Boys for Life soundtrack. That irresistible banger, which samples Corona's 1993 single “Rhythm of the Night,” by Corona, surpassed more than one billion streams on YouTube alone. Not only that, the track topped Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts — and went double platinum.

This summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die arrives in theaters on June 7.

When it comes to longevity and the ability to consistently defy expectations, few acts come close to the Black Eyed Peas. Over the course of their illustrious, three-decade career, the group has amassed RIAA-certified platinum and gold records with songs that combine hip-hop, pop, electronica, and Latin influences. Now, with “TONIGHT (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die),” they continue to be the life of the party.

Black Eyed Peas continue to fulfill a master plan to push the game forward devised way back in 1995. They execute each stage of this plan with focus and intent, allowing their evolution to play out in real-time over a series of game-changing albums, beginning with Behind The Front [1998] through Bridging The Gap [2000], Elephunk [2003], Monkey Business [2005], The E.N.D. [2009], The Beginning[2010], Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1 [2018], and, most recently TRANSLATION[2020]. Along the way, co-founders will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboo have set music industry records that will probably never be exceeded, moved north of 35 million albums and 120 million singles, gathered six GRAMMY® Awards, and headlined the Super Bowl, the World Cup, and F1 races. The multi-platinum group launched the comeback of the decade after eight years of dormancy. The future matters the most to these trailblazers, which brings us to their 2022 blockbuster ninth full-length, Elevation [Epic Records]. The 15-track opus represents another logical step and the dawn of a new phase, boasting the smash “DON’T YOU WORRY” [feat. Shakira & David Guetta] and collabs with Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, Ozuna, Nicole Scherzinger, and more.

ABOUT EL ALFA

Emanuel Herrera Batista, widely known as "El Alfa," is a prominent Dominican artist in the dembow genre. From the early stages of his career, he has achieved remarkable success with hits like "Coche Bomba" and "No Wiri Wiri," earning him immense popularity and recognition within the urban music scene. Collaborating with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Nicky Jam has further expanded his musical repertoire and boosted his international presence.With critically acclaimed albums like "El hombre," "Sabiduría," and "Sagitario," El Alfa has firmly established his global triumph. One of his standout tracks, "Gogo Dance," became a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok, solidifying his title as "The King of TikTok" and amassing millions of views on YouTube. This widespread acclaim has resulted in numerous award nominations, and his electrifying live performances have captivated audiences in his native Dominican Republic. Currently hailed as the "King of Dembow" on an international scale, El Alfa has recently announced an exhilarating concert tour in collaboration with Loud and Live, traversing major cities across the United Statessuch as Houston, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington DC, Miami, Ft. Myers, and Orlando. His infectious music and unique style continues to make a resounding impact in the music industry, cementing his status as a revered artist and winning the hearts of fans worldwide.

ABOUT BECKY G

Becky G is a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and activist that has proven herself to be one of the most influential artists of her generation. With more than 28 billion global career streams, the five-time Latin GRAMMY nominee has won countless coveted awards like American Music Awards, E! People’s Choice Awards, Latin American Music Awards, and Premios Juventud. The multitalented musician is no stranger to the screen including a starring role in the iconic "Power Rangers," guest-starring in FOX TV's Emmy-winning "Empire" series, and being the voice for Khaji-Da in “Blue Beetle,” DC’s first live-action movie to feature a Latin superhero. In 2024, Becky took the stage at the Oscars to perform her Oscar-nominated song, "The Fire Inside." Becky G's last album "ESQUINAS" blends her Mexican-American roots with her signature style. With more than 987 million streams, "ESQUINAS" firmly established itself as a standout release, reaching #3 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart and the top 10 on the Top Latin Albums chart.

ABOUT BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE

Directed by Adil & Bilall. Written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Chad Oman and Doug Belgrad. Executive Producers are Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner and Martin Lawrence. The film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

