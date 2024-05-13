Netflix's BRIDGERTON Season 3: Part 1 Song List Released

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the Bridgerton franchise returns for its highly anticipated third season (Part 1: May 16, Part 2: June 13, 2024), prepare to be swept away once again by its unique musical touch. Season 3 will captivate viewers worldwide with a fresh blend of orchestral pop covers and original compositions infusing a modern twist into the Regency-era romance.

In Season 3: Part 1, acclaimed composer Kris Bowers orchestrates a stunning original score, accompanied by a lineup of contemporary pop songs transformed into elegant instrumental covers. From Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” BTS’s “Dynamite” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” reimagined by Vitamin String Quartet to Nick Jonas’s “Jealous” covered by Shimmer and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow On The Beach” covered by Atwood Quartet, the soundtrack promises to charm. The soundtrack for Part 1 will be released globally on May 16.

Fans can look forward to the franchise’s first-ever original song, “All I Want” written by nine-time Grammy nominee Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More”), Wesley Singerman (Jennifer Lopez’s “Butterfly"), Taylor Dexter (Joji’s “Die for You”) and Nicole Cohen (Meghan Trainor’s “Sensitive”). Composer Kris Bowers beautifully arranged an orchestral version to be featured in Bridgerton Season 3: Part 2; two-time Grammy award-winning artist Tori Kelly performs the song at the upcoming Bridgerton fan wedding celebration, and will also perform live at the Bridgerton World Premiere in New York City on May 13. The soundtrack for Part 2 will be released globally on June 13.

With both seasons 1 and 2 included on Netflix’s Most Popular of all time list, Bridgerton’s iconic soundtracks are beloved for their ability to bridge the gap between classical and contemporary music. The cover soundtracks for season 1 and 2 debuted at #1 on the Billboard classical charts and within a month of the release of season 1, Vitamin String Quartet had a 350% increase in the number of people streaming their work when it was featured in season 2 - a testament to the series’ musical influence.

“I start to try to think of songs from the past that could maybe work for this and then also current hits that could possibly make sense," Music Supervisor Justin Kamps told Tudum.com about how he started the process. “Then it's really down to the script and then the themes. And sometimes initially it's about what matches the choreography and then later it's about what matches the scene and the emotion,” Justin added. “We have a lot of covers that aren't necessarily part of ball sequences this year and it's because we found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover that doesn't necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence. And I think that's been really fun this season. I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

“To be able to write a new theme for Colin, a new theme for Penn, a new theme for the two of them together was a lot of fun and definitely infused a new feeling into the sound and score for this season” music supervisor Kris Bowers told Tudum.com. “My thinking behind Colin and Penn was how much of it was this timidity and this two steps forward, one step back kind of thing. The theme that I wrote melodically has this shape to it that's meant to evoke this feeling of stepping forward and leaning back.”

"Performing at the wedding was such a magical experience. Every detail of it was so thought out and it felt so special. I’m just honored that I was able to be a small part of such a beautiful day,” said Tori Kelly of the Bridgerton fan wedding. “I can’t wait to perform my new song “All I Want” at the world premiere tonight. The fact that this is the first time an original song has been a part of Bridgerton makes the whole experience feel even more special! Really, I’m so excited that I get to be a part of this amazing show in my own way."

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 SONG LIST

“Funeral March in C Minor” by Soo Woo Kang

“String Quartet in F Major op 18 no 1 - IV Allegro” by BMGPM

“String Quartet No. 1 3rd Movement” by BMGPM

“Elegant Country House” by APM

“Sonata in G Major, L. 103” by APM

“String Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K.428 - Haydn - Quartet No. 3-, Op. 10-3- IV. Allegro Vivace” By BMGPM

Cover of GAYLE’s “Abcdefu” by Vitula

“String Quartet in G Major op 18 no 2 III Scherzo” by BMGPM

“String Quartet in B Flat Major Hunt - Presto” by Extreme

“Etude for String Quartet 1” by APM

“String Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2 The Joke - IV. Presto” by BMGPM

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 2 SONG LIST

“String Quartet in B flat Major op 130 - VII Finale” by BMGPM

“Concerto for Violin, Orch in E-Major, Allegro Assai” by APM

“String Quartet No 8 K168 IV Allegro” by WCPM

“String Quartet in G Major” by De Wolfe Music

Cover of BTS’ “Dynamite” by Vitamin String Quartet

“String Quartet No. 23 in F-Major K. 590” by APM

“String Quartet in B-Flat Major, K. Anh.IV, No. 210 - Milanese Quartet No. 2 - I. Allegro di molto” by BMGPM

Cover of Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” by Shimmer

“Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 'Appassionata': II. Andante con moto” by BMGPM

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 3 SONG LIST

Cover of Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” by Vitamin String Quartet

“String Quartet #13 Allegro Mod” by APM

“String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, 1st Mov. Allegro Moderato” by APM

“Evening Stars” by APM

Cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” by Vitamin String Quartet

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 4 SONG LIST

“Sequence (Three)” by Peter Gregson

“String Quartet in F Major op 3 no 5 Serenade” by APM

“String Quartet in D Maj. The Lark - Menuetto-Allegretto” by APM

“String Quartet D-Maj.op.76/5 (#5)” by APM

Cover of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow On The Beach” by Atwood Quartet

Cover of Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything - Stripped Down” by Archer Marsh

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 will be released on Netflix on May 16. To pre-save the series, click HERE.

Comments