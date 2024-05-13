RAY OF HOPE Documentary Makes Its Theatrical Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ryan Singh Productions Ltd. has announced its latest cinematic endeavor, "Ray of Hope," makes it theatre debut at Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas. Ray Of Hope, is a compelling documentary project that delves into the collective immigrant experiences of displaced Tamil people from Sri Lanka.

This poignant narrative follows their quest for identity and nationhood, stemming from their escape during the prolonged armed conflict in Sri Lanka, which culminated in the harrowing events of May 2009. The diaspora's impassioned plea for foreign intervention serves as the backdrop for this stirring tale of hope and resilience.

Anchored by Rathika Sitsabaiesan, a former Canadian Member of Parliament and a mentee of the late Jack Layton is the Heart of "Ray of Hope". "Ray of Hope" features an ensemble cast, including Collins Perinpanayagam, Sutha Shanmugarajah, Maya D'Elia, and many others. These diverse voices seamlessly weave together history, politics, the scenic beauty of Sri Lanka, the horrors of war, their rich culture, and their longing for home. In the process, the documentary captures the indomitable spirit of the diasporic Tamil community as they strive to triumph over adversity. "Ray of Hope" boasts a talented creative team led by first-time feature documentary writer-director Ryan Singh, mentored by the experienced Nikila Cole. The project is produced by Ryan Singh in collaboration with Patricia Scarlett and executive produced by Nikila Cole, Roger Singh, Kirk Taylor, Vijai Sankar, and Dayana Stanislaus, who also serves as the cultural consultant for the project.

The film previewed at the Scarborough Convention Centre earlier this week to a 500+ audience made up of members of the Tamil and non-Tamil communities alongside politicians and a press corps. A five-minute standing ovation erupted at the conclusion of the screening with many people offering their own connection to the film's subject matter despite their backgrounds.

Ryan Singh has actively engaged with the community to ensure the authenticity and depth of "Ray of Hope." Consultations were held with the various Tamil organizations and community leaders, the Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture, Immigrant Women in Business, Tamil Rights Group, and The Canadian Tamil Cinema Enhancement Organization, who have recently come on board as consulting producers for the project.

"As one of the producers of 'Ray of Hope', I am immensely proud to be a member of the team that sheds light on the resilience and courage of the Tamil community, particularly those who fled Sri Lanka during the civil war and found refuge in Toronto, a city renowned for its diversity and inclusivity. This film is a testament of the Tamil's fight for the preservation of their culture and identity" - Patricia Scarlett.

"This is a story of resilience, strength and determination that astounds the imagination. I am deeply honoured to be part of telling the very important story of the genocide and aftermath of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka." - Nikila Cole, Co-Writer, Co-Director

"Ray of Hope" has garnered the support of esteemed partners, including Broadcaster Tamil Entertainment Television, generous funding from CMF, and contributions from CMPA through their Diverse Producers Mentorship Program. Additionally, the Oya Black Arts Coalition Career Bridge has joined hands in this remarkable journey. This extraordinary documentary was nurtured through various programs and institutes, including the Doc Institute Breakthrough program, Reelworld Screen Institute, Oya Black Arts Coalition Scale Up program, and NSI BIPOC Producer's Program, in association with EAVE.

