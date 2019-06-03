Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, June 21, 2019

"Inescapable" - They've fought through space, time and alternate realities to find each other, and now, closer than ever, only their own demons can stop FitzSimmons' reunion on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, JUNE 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Sherri Saum and Christopher James Baker.

"Inescapable" was written by DJ Doyle and directed by Jesse Bochco.





"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1 channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DV parental guideline.