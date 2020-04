Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, April 30, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

BELOW THE RADAR - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is forced to turn her attention from Max (Casey Deidrick) when Guiding Hope's monetary surplus puts them on the radar of IRS agent Josh (Theodore Bhat). Meanwhile, Jess's (Brooke Markham) interest is piqued by a new employee and Felix (Morgan Krantz) decides to take matters into his own hands. Dean (Rich Sommer) gets closer to information he can use against Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux) and Darnell (Keston John) explores his options. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Flint Wainess (#203). Original airdate 4/30/2020.In season two of IN THE DARK, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix (Morgan Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago's underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux). In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). And when Murphy realizes her choices directly affect Max (Casey Deidrick), she is forced to make life-changing decisions. With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia's grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX ("Pilot only").