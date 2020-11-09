Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Wednesday, November 25, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
"Homecoming" - A newly liberated man, Aaron acclimates to family life outside of prison. As he attempts to help Jamal with his case, Aaron encounters Jamal's sister who needs legal help of her own. Former nemesis Spencer Richardson proposes an intriguing work opportunity to Aaron and Roswell on ABC's "For Life," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
"Homecoming" is written by Hank Steinberg and directed by Russell Fine.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions, Isaac Wright Jr. and Russell Fine.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
