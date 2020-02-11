Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, February 25, 2020

"Brother's Keeper" - Determined to gain access to his police file, Aaron decides to represent an inmate from Safiya's drug rehabilitation program whose brother is a cop. District Attorney Maskins and Assistant District Attorney O'Reilly close in on proof of Aaron's malfeasance during Jose Rodriguez's trial, targeting Marie as a way to get to Aaron. "For Life," a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, airs TUESDAY, FEB. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.

Guest starring in "Brother's Keeper" is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Felonious Munk as Hassan Nawaz, Turron Kofi Alleyne as Calvin Newcombe, Tobias Segal as Frankie, Marjan Neshat as Dr. Vanessa Hamid and Danny Johnson as Judge Cummings.

"Brother's Keeper" is written by Hank Steinberg and directed by Russell Fine.

"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.





