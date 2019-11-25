Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELLEN'S GREATEST NIGHT OF GIVEAWAYS on NBC - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

12/10/2019 (08:00PM - 09:01PM) (Tuesday) : Ellen DeGeneres kicks off a new holiday tradition packed with heartwarming surprises on "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways." Everyday deserving people from around the country and in-studio audience members will never see it coming as Ellen DeGeneres presents spectacular gifts and incredible prizes with the help of special guests Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Teigen, Steph & Ayesha Curry and more.

Ellen DeGeneres is making a list and checking it twice this December as she kicks off a new tradition packed with massive surprises on "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways."

Airing over three nights on Dec. 10-12 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT), DeGeneres and her celebrity friends will deliver incredible gifts to unsuspecting people who have topped her nice list. Everyday deserving people and in-studio audience members never see it coming as DeGeneres presents spectacular gifts and incredible prizes, with A-list stars in tow.

Joining DeGeneres for the three, one-hour shows are Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Teigen, along with Steph & Ayesha Curry. DeGeneres' celebrity guests will visit recipients in their homes and schools and will even be surprising her unsuspecting audience members.

"Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" is the biggest holiday bonanza to date and it's coming to knock your stockings off.

Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris and Jeff Kleeman serve as executive producers for the special.





The special will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, A Very Good Production and Telepictures.