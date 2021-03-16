Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, April 1, 2021
Guest starring is Chris Geere as Jamie, Adam Swain as Tyrell and Terry Chen as Alan.
Katherine realizes Theo is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during Zoom school. Meanwhile, Regina finds her Vicodin is missing and suspects that ROME might've been THE ONE to take them. (TV-14, DL)
Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.
