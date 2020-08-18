Scoop: Coming Up on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on NBC - Tuesday, August 18 â€“ August 21

LISTINGS FOR NBCâ€™S â€˜LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSâ€™ August 18 â€“ August 21

Tuesday, August 18: New content shot remotely featuring guests Russell Crowe (Unhinged), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) and musical guest The Lemon Twigs (Song: "Hell On Wheels," Album: Songs for the General Public). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1030A.

Wednesday, August 19: New content shot remotely featuring guests Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Gayle King (Editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine and Gayle King In the House). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1031A.

Thursday, August 20: New content shot remotely featuring guests Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, You Already Know) and Busy Philipps (Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1032A.

Friday, August 21: Guests Jeff Goldblum (THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Sam Jay (Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning). (OAD 8/12/20)

These listings are subject to change.

