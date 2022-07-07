Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Monday, July 11, 2022

DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! airing Monday, July 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Monday, July 11, 2022 Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants' musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! Contestants choose songs FROM different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they'll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million.

The season's youngest singer and a father with a falsetto each try to take on the Million Dollar Challenge in the "A True Belieber And The Falsetto Father!" episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! airing Monday, July 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Created by Jeff Apploff, DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Jeff Apploff, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Garry Bormet and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).

