Scoop: Coming Up on CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, July 12, 2022

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN airing Tuesday, July 12 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, July 12, 2022 The bakers head back into THE KITCHEN to take on a new delicious challenge. The best dessert detectives will continue on in the competition and the duo that falls short will head home in the "The RISE and Fall" episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN airing Tuesday, July 12 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that's left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and CAKE artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert - and how good it tastes!

Can you walk into a kitchen and figure out what's been BAKED solely by the ingredients and clues left behind? Each episode begins at the scene of the crime - a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour THE KITCHEN for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess. Winning the round will require culinary flair, precise execution, and a refined taste surpassing the competition. To advance to the NEXT round and take one step closer to the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert MAKERS will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes FROM across the world!

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Fly on THE WALL Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Joel McHale serve as executive producers.

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Thursday, July 7, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 7, 2022! Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Watch a preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! This week, the chefs face their first mystery box challenge of the season. Season Seven winner, Vegas restaurant owner and cocktail connoisseur Shaun O’Neale returns to the MASTERCHEF kitchen. Watch a clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! The second round of auditions begins on the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, as highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents. Watch a clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! In the first elimination round of the season, all 20 chefs must cook something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Tuesday, July 5, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on FANTASY ISLAND, airing on FOX on Tuesday, July 5, 2022! This summer, FOX travels to FANTASY ISLAND, with an all-new version of the classic show. Plus, watch a preview now!