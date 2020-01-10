Scoop: Coming Up on CBS THIS MORNING, 1/11-1/17

Scoop: Coming Up on CBS THIS MORNING, 1/11-1/17Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.


Saturday, January 11
- Saturday Sessions: Deer Tick
- The Dish: Thomas Keller

Monday, January 13
- Dr. Carla Hayden to announce the appointment of a new National Ambassador for Young People's Literature

Tuesday, January 14
- TBD

Wednesday, January 15
- CBS THIS MORNING's "Rising Cost" series examines why from farm to factories to bars alcohol prices are on the rise.
- Robby Mook & Terry Sullivan, former Hillary Clinton & Marco Rubio Campaign Managers

Thursday, January 16
- TBD

Friday, January 17
- Marcus Samuelsson, host of No Passport Required



