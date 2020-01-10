Scoop: Coming Up on CBS THIS MORNING, 1/11-1/17
Saturday, January 11
- Saturday Sessions: Deer Tick
- The Dish: Thomas KellerMonday, January 13
- Dr. Carla Hayden to announce the appointment of a new National Ambassador for Young People's LiteratureTuesday, January 14
- TBDWednesday, January 15
- CBS THIS MORNING's "Rising Cost" series examines why from farm to factories to bars alcohol prices are on the rise.
- Robby Mook & Terry Sullivan, former Hillary Clinton & Marco Rubio Campaign Managers Thursday, January 16
- TBDFriday, January 17
- Marcus Samuelsson, host of No Passport Required
