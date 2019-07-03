Scoop: Coming Up On ABC News' GOOD MORNING AMERICA, July 8 Â– 12
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of July 8-12. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, July 8 - Actors Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani ("Stuber"); a performance by Old Dominion
Tuesday, July 9 - Actor David Hasselhoff ("Battle of the 80s Supercars with David Hasselhoff"); authors Emily Norton and Chris Norton ("The Seven Longest Yards: Our Love Story of Pushing the Limits while Leaning on Each Other"); a performance by the cast of Broadway's Hadestown
Wednesday, July 10 - Actor Damson Idris ("Snowfall"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, July 11 - Host Randy Fenoli ("Say Yes to the Dress"); Deals and Steals with ABC e- commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, July 12 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by The Struts
