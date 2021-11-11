Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Thursday, November 18, 2021
Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley's CURIOSITY gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays WOLF a visit.
Guest Starring is Ryan O'Nan as Donno, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya, Madelyn Kientz as Max, Troy JOHNSON as Harper, Lola Reid as Madison, Jeremy Taylor as Bridger, Romy Rosemont as Agatha, David Meunier as Dietrich and Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Tubb.
Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
