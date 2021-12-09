Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: 70th MISS UNIVERSE on FOX - Sunday, December 12, 2021

Steve Harvey hosts the annual competition!

Dec. 9, 2021  
Scoop: 70th MISS UNIVERSE on FOX - Sunday, December 12, 2021 Five-Time Emmy® Award Winner STEVE HARVEY to Host The 2021 MISS UNIVERSE® competition is a three-hour special event, airing live from Eilat, Israel, in which Miss Universe, Andrea Meza (Mexico), will crown her successor.

More than 75 contestants will compete for the opportunity to become the NEXT Miss Universe. This year's competition also will feature two other contestants from the region: MISS UNIVERSE United Arab Emirates and MISS UNIVERSE Morocco. This will mark the first time that a delegate from the United Arab Emirates has competed in the competition. Additionally, MISS UNIVERSE Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in more than four decades.

Five-time Emmy® Award winner STEVE HARVEY returns to host. Discover who will take the coveted title LIVE on the 70th MISS UNIVERSE airing Sunday, Dec. 12 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Watch a promo for the special here:

