Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa And Lizzo To Perform At The 2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Dick Clark productions and ABC announced today that Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will each take the stage to perform at the "2019 American Music Awards." Multi-platinum singer/songwriter, four-time American Music Award winner and 2019 nominee Camila Cabello will once again grace the stage after giving an unforgettable performance last year, while breakout artist and six-time American Music Award nominee Billie Eilish will take the stage for her very first awards show performance. Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa also returns to THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS stage after delivering one of the most talked-about performances last year and chart-topping superstar Lizzo, who received three nominations this year, will bring her unstoppable energy to THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS stage for the very first time.
Cabello, Eilish, Lipa and Lizzo join previously announced performers Selena Gomez, as well as Taylor Swift, the "2019 American Music Awards" Artist of the Decade award recipient. The "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS is where the world's biggest artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.
Four-time American Music Award winner Camila Cabello is currently enjoying her lucky 13th hit on Billboard's Pop Songs airplay chart with "Liar," after previously topping the chart earlier in 2019 with her fourth No. 1, "Señorita," with Shawn Mendes. "Señorita" also marked the second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for Cabello, following her smash single "Havana" in 2018. That single climbed to No. 1 the very same week Cabello's debut album, Camila, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. So far, Cabello's catalog of songs have accumulated over three billion U.S. on-demand streams, according to Nielsen Music, while her Camila album has earned 1.7 million equivalent album units.
It was a big year on the charts for six-time 2019 American Music Award nominee Billie Eilish. The 17-year old singer, songwriter and musician debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?. She scored her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with "bad guy," which has since amassed more than 3 billion global audio streams alone, and reached No. 1 at Top 40 radio. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is now the highest selling debut album of 2019 and biggest North American debut of the decade (male, female or group), shifting 313,000 units in the first week and has already hit NUMBER 1 in the Billboard 200 album charts for an additional 2 nonconsecutive weeks since its release, earning Billie more than 17 billion combined streams worldwide to date. Billie's 2020 WHERE DO WE GO? World Arena Tour sold out within an hour of on-sale and starts March 9, 2020. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? has collected more than 3 billion audio streams for its songs in the U.S. alone. Billie Eilish is also the third woman in history to score multiple No. 1s in the Alternative Songs airplay chart.
Serving up a divine slice of pulsing disco, Dua Lipa is back with "Don't Start Now." The track is a pure adrenaline fuelled, feel good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment that announces a new era of the global Pop star. Dua arrived in style in 2015 with her self-titled, chart topping debut album which eclipsed four million sales worldwide with single sales reaching over 40 million. Dua Lipa is also officially the most streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history. The video for her breakout global #1 hit "New Rules" made her the youngest female solo artist to reach one billion views on YouTube, and the track became the first to spend a record 45 weeks on the Billboard Pop Songs Chart. Dua made BRIT Award history in 2018 by becoming the first female artist to pick up five nominations, with two wins for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist, all while selling out tours around the world. In early 2019, she received two GRAMMY AWARDS for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Her newest single "Don't Start Now" debuted at No. 1 on the worldwide iTunes Chart and was the No. 1 trending video on Youtube upon its release. Welcome to the next era.
Current three-time American Music Award nominee Lizzo had a remarkable breakthrough year in 2019. She saw her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, "Truth Hurts," sail all the way to No. 1 and dominate for seven weeks, tying for the longest reign ever for a rap song by a female artist and garnering more than 600 million on-demand streams in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. Plus, her album Cuz I Love You bowed in the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and has earned one million equivalent album units in America. Lizzo's latest hit single, "Good as Hell," has already hit the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart, thanks in part to a new remix of the track with Ariana Grande. She is also quickly approaching one billion global streams and has already more than doubled the record for the longest Hot 100 command for a rap No. 1 by a female artist unaccompanied by another act.
American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.
Voting is open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.
The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by T-Mobile.
The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.
For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.
Camilia Cabello Photo credit: Dennis Leupold, Billie Eilish Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello, Dua Lipa Photo credit: Hugo Comte, Lizzo Photo credit: Luke Gilford