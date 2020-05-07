320 Festival Announces Daily Schedule + Additional Performance From Jimmie Allen

This weekend, the inaugural 320 Festival will be taking place fully online from May 8-10. As the three-day broadcast rapidly approaches, 320 Festival has announced the daily schedule for the event, as well as an additional performance from Jimmie Allen.

Each day will kick off at 8:30am PT with a "Mindfulness Daybreak" - activities including yoga, meditation, etc. Following, there will be various educational sessions, such as Mental Health in the Workplace, Social Media: The Age of Anxiety, and Entertainment Industry and Mental Health, to name a few. In between sessions, there will be performances from Lindsey Stirling Kiiara, Chris Martin of Coldplay, and more, from 9am PT-5pm PT. For the full three-day schedule please see HERE.

The goal of the festival is to change the way we talk about mental health, and between May being Mental Health Awareness Month and the current state of the world, it's more important than ever to find ways to keep this conversation going.

Created by Kevin Lyman (Founder of the Vans Warped Tour, USC Professor and CEO of the Kevin Lyman Group and Unite the United) and Talinda Bennington (Co-Founder of 320 Changes Direction) 320 Festival aims to change the way we talk about mental health through educational sessions, musical performances, workshops and more.

In partnership with KNEKT.TV, people from all around the world can tune in on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and the KNEKT.TV Network on Roku and Apple TV. The virtual event is free and open for all to join and participate. RSVPs for the 320 Festival are now open at https://bit.ly/320FestRSVP.

"The idea for 320 was born out of my personal experience and the recognition that we can do better to address the needs of those who are suffering with mental health concerns and addiction," shares Talinda Bennington.

Bennington created 320 Changes Direction in honor of her late husband, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. She continues, "We need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need - and their family members - are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve."

Kevin Lyman continues, "In times of adversity, it has always been about adapting and we are glad we were able to work with KNEKT.TV to bring the 320 Festival online."

The 320 Festival ONLINE will feature over 40 non-profit partners providing resources, Mindfulness Daybreaks, and live performances from artists including Lindsey Stirling, Kiiara, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Art Alexakis of Everclear, Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, Echosmith, Elohim, Social House, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Gnash, Badflower, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Dylan Dunlap, Julien-K, Moontower, Bruce Wiegner, Rouxx, Tatiana DeMaria, Aunty Social, Evaride, Blue Midnight, Holy Wars, Vaines, Atarah Valentine, X.ARI and Lauren Dair. Additional special appearances by Brandon Novak, Cassadee Pope, Dan Estrin of Hoobastank, Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade, Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses, Frank Turner, James Quick, Joe Sib, Keith Buckley, Morgan St. Jean, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Jayden Panesso of Sylar, Yungblud and more will round out this year's line-up.

Participating artist Kiiara shares "Shedding light on mental health awareness is necessary in order to lessen the stigma surrounding it. 320 does such an incredible job in doing so!"

"Pushing through and taking this Festival online is truly beautiful & needed during these difficult times," continues Frank Zummo of Sum 41.

Musical duo Social House continues, "We believe that mental health is one of the most important conversations everyone should be having today - breaking down stigma and opening up acceptance to so many struggling. We are so excited to be joining 320 Festival Online and all the other artists participating to continue spreading the word about such an important cause that is both deeply personal & significant to us."

The Educational Sessions will feature discussions surrounding topics like Cultural Perspectives on Mental Health, Social Media: The Age of Anxiety, Coping and Thriving After Trauma, The Psyche of Sports: Lessons Learned On and Off the Court, Prevention Resources: Learn the 5 Signs and How to Help, Criminalizing Mental Illness: America's Shame, Hope for the Day's Things We Don't Say Workshop, Music's Effects on Mental Health and Addiction, Being an Activist and a Creative: How to Channel Both of Your Passions to Impact Your Community, Mental Health + The Education System, Living with Addiction, Mental Health In The Workplace and more.

Panelists and speakers include Mike Diamond (Interventionalist, Author, Motivational Speaker), Brandon Mills, Kevin Hines (Suicide Prevention, Mental Health Champion, Award-Winning Filmmaker), Patrick J. Kennedy (Former U.S. Representative), Diana Cusumano (Director of the JED Foundation), Greg Attonito + Shanti Wintergate (Bouncing Souls + Play Date), Crystal Woodman Miller (Survivor Columbine), Abigail Hurst (Deputy Director of Survivor Advocacy, Everytown), Pastor Brenda Mitchell (Everytown For Gun Safety Network, Senior Fellow), Jason Flom (CEO of Lava Records and criminal justice advocate), Justin Brooks (Director of the California Innocence Project), Tara Conner (Miss USA 2006), Erin Raftery Ryan (Executive Director, NAMI, Westside LA), Tiffany Jenkins (Juggling with the Jenkins), DJ Nash (Executive Producer of "a million little things"), Bob Fitzgerald (Television Play-by-Play Broadcaster of the Golden State Warriors), Torri Shack (Executive Director / Founder of Tangible Movements), Justin Furstenfeld (Lead Singer of Blue October), Wesley Geer (Founder of Rock To Recovery, Founding Member of Hed PE, Touring Member of Korn), Greg Williams (Filmmaker, "The Anonymous People" and "Generation Found"), Brian Mackenzie (Breathing Coach, Founder & Creative Director at Power Speed Endurance, Co-Founder & Creative Director for MyState, LLC, President & Co-Founder of Health and Human Performance Foundation), Nazanin Mandi (Actress, Model & Singer), Jennifer Gimenez (Model, Actress, TV Personality, Addiction Specialist & Speaker), Gabe Escobar (Tik Tok Influencer & Mental Health Advocate), Paul Zak, PhD, Jamie Tworkowski (Founder of TWLOHA), Jonny Boucher (Founder + CEO of Hope for the Day and Sip of Hope), Richard "Wolfie" Wolf (Author of "Tune In: Music as the Bridge to Mindfulness", Emmy Award-winning Composer, Multi-Platinum Selling Producer, CEO of Producers Lab, Inc., USC Adjunct Professor), Joel Rivas (CEO and Founder of Saint City Culinary Foundation), LJ Malberg (Founder & President Compassionate Muse), Christmas Bacos (Sr. Director of Workplace Mental Health, HFTD), James Kinney (VP, People of Advertising Agency & Co-Founder of Disrupt HR LA) and more.

Sponsors include Chipotle, Fender Play, Ernie Ball, Gibson, Club Tattoo, Everfi, Topeka Live, Clean Cause, Self Care Station, KNEKT.TV, idobi Radio, Songs That Saved My Life, Femme Fatale Productions and more.

Miles Adcox (CEO Onsite & Advisor, The Onsite Foundation) continues by saying "I am honored to be a part of this necessary and often overlooked conversation on the effects of mass shootings on our mental health. Beyond the direct effects on survivors, it seems like we can't pick up our phones or turn on our televisions these days without hearing a mass shooting or global tragedy."

"I am grateful that the 320 Festival is shining a light on the importance of mental health and honored to join this conversation," says Crystal Woodman Miller, Columbine High School shooting survivor. "With the alarming increase of mass shootings, far too many individuals, families and institutions have been affected. The good news is, there are tools, resources and practices available to survivors to start the journey toward healing and wholeness."

For more information on 320 Festival Online, please head to www.320Festival.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You