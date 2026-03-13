Listen: Jonas Brothers Unveil Live Tour Album Featuring Demi Lovato, John Legend, & More

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The Jonas Brothers have released their brand-new live compilation album, Friends From Your Hometown, captured on their 20th anniversary JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. Listen to the album below.

The album features nearly 20 surprise guest performances from throughout the band’s massive North American tour, including appearances by 5 Seconds of Summer, Absolutely, Alessia Cara, Colbie Caillat, Dashboard Confessional, Demi Lovato, Hoobastank, Jason Mraz, John Legend, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, JP Saxe, Khalid, Maren Morris, mgk, Plain White T’s, Sierra Ferrell, Simple Plan, and Yellowcard.

Friends From Your Hometown also features a live rendition of “Backwards,” the fan-favorite track from Jonas Brothers’ Greetings From Your Hometown album. See the full tracklist for Friends From Your Hometown below.

The JONAS20 Tour highlights every chapter of Jonas Brothers’ 20-year journey, blending early hits with solo projects such as Nick Jonas & the Administration and DNCE and brand-new tracks from their latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown.

This spring, the Greetings From Your Hometown celebration continues around the globe. Jonas Brothers will perform a run of shows across South America before heading to Las Vegas for four special nights at Dolby Live at Park MGM over Memorial Day Weekend (May 20th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th). Tickets on sale now here.

Friends From Your Hometown Tracklist:

1. “Sucker” (feat. mgk)

2. “Wouldn’t Change A Thing” (feat. Demi Lovato)

3. “I Believe” (feat. John Legend)

4. “Vacation Eyes” (feat. JoJo)

5. “She Looks So Perfect” (feat. 5 Seconds of Summer)

6. “Take A Breath” (feat. Dashboard Confessional)

7. “Walls” (feat. Absolutely)

8. “Hey There Delilah” (feat. Plain White T’s)

9. “Young Dumb & Broke” (feat. Khalid)

10. “No Air” (feat. Jordin Sparks)

11. “I’m Just A Kid” (feat. Simple Plan)

12. “Scars To Your Beautiful” (feat. Alessia Cara)

13. “The Reason” (feat. Hoobastank)

14. “I’m Yours” (feat. Jason Mraz)

15. “The Middle” (feat. Maren Morris)

16. “American Dreaming” (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

17. “Bubbly” (feat. Colbie Caillat)

18. “Ocean Avenue” (feat. Yellowcard)

19. “If the World Was Ending” (feat. JP Saxe)

20. “Backwards”

About Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they released their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

In 2023, embarked on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date.

In 2025, Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. To kick off the year, they released two new singles–“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance.

Photo Credit: @deaniechen-22