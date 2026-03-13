Corinne Bailey Rae Adds Second New York City Show to 20th Anniversary Tour

Due to popular demand, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Corinne Bailey Rae has announced a second New York City date for her 20th anniversary tour: “Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years of Corinne Bailey Rae.”

The newly announced performance will take place at Irving Plaza on Wednesday, September 23rd, joining the previously announced stop on Friday, September 25th.

The news follows the recent announcement that Bailey Rae will also be performing at the Oceans Calling Festival in Maryland on Saturday, September 26th, as part of the tour. Tickets for the new NYC date are available to the general public now. For additional information on tickets, please visit here.

During this run of shows, Bailey Rae will perform the 4x-platinum album Corinne Bailey Rae in its entirety. The album was a commercial success upon its release in 2006, debuting at #1 in the U.K. and peaking at #4 in the US. It featured the song “Put Your Records On,” which has garnered over 1 billion streams.

In her career to date, Bailey Rae has released four critically acclaimed studio albums, selling over 10 million albums worldwide and earning two GRAMMY Awards (6x nominee), two MOBOS, two Mercury Music Prizes, and a BET Award for Best International Act.

In addition to the tour, Bailey Rae released her debut children’s book, Put Your Records On on March 3, 2026 via Rocky Pond Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. The book is inspired by her award-winning hit song and features illustrations by Gillian Eilidh O'Mara. The book is available for purchase HERE.

“Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years of Corinne Bailey Rae” Tour Dates

Sunday, May 3rd - Cheltenham, UK - Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Friday, May 29th - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Community Theatre

Saturday, May 30th - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall

Tuesday, June 2nd - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wednesday, June 3rd - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Friday, June 5th - Saratoga Springs, NY - Universal Preservation Hall

Saturday, June 6th - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Sunday, June 7th - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tuesday, June 9th - Plainfield, IN - Hendricks Live

Wednesday, June 10th - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre

Friday, June 12th - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Wednesday, July 8th - Budapest, Hungary - Bela Bartok National Concert Hall

Thursday, July 16th - Ludlow, UK - Ludlow Castle (with Snow Patrol)

Tuesday, August 4th - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

Wednesday, August 5th - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

Friday, August 7th - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Saturday, August 8th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sunday, August 9th - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts

Wednesday, August 12th - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Thursday, August 13th - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Friday, August 14th - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Wednesday, September 23rd - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Friday, September 25th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Saturday, September 26th - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

Tuesday, October 27th - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

Photo Credit: Ulrike Rindermann