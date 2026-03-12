RAYE, Alex Warren, & More Set to Perform at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards is set to feature performances by Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, RAYE, and performing for the first time together TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. Ludacris will host the annual event and also receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award.

Additionally, Miley Cyrus will be honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Alex Warren will receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award. The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX and will also be heard on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

In addition to hosting and performing, Ludacris will receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, which honors artists whose portfolio has shaped culture across multiple decades. A pioneering force in hiphop, Ludacris broke through with his major label debut album Back for the First Time (2000) which established him as a mainstream star.

He went on to deliver multiplatinum albums including Word of Mouf (2001), ChickennBeer (2003) and The Red LightDistrict (2004), solidifying his place as one of the defining artists of the 2000s. Over the course of his career, he has earned three Grammy Awards and expanded his cultural impact through acclaimed acting roles, including his long running role as Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious franchise.

“I’m excited to return as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate and perform alongside some of the best in the industry,” said Ludacris. “It’s going to be a night with special performances and surprise moments fans are going to love.”

Each year, the iHeartRadio Innovator Award is presented to an artist who has impacted both music and global culture throughout their career, and this year’s recipient is Miley Cyrus. From her role 20 years ago in Hannah Montana to her evolution into one of the most influential voices in music today, Cyrus has made a huge impact on pop culture.

Beyond her artistry, Cyrus's humanitarian work has made a profound impact. Through the Miley Cyrus Foundation and the launch of Happy Hippie, she has been an advocate for homeless and at-risk youth, especially teens facing housing insecurity. Her efforts have helped amplify vulnerable voices, provide essential resources and build community for young people who need it most. Past recipients of the iHeartRadio Innovator Award include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, U2, Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga.

Alex Warren will be honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award, celebrating his remarkable rise and record-breaking achievements. Over the past year, Warren has emerged as one of the most impactful new voices in pop music. His success reached historic heights as he broke all-time Mediabase chart records, spending 16 weeks at No.1 on Top 40 and 29 weeks at No.1 on Hot AC, cementing his place among the most dominant radio artists of the modern era.

The 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2025, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2026. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations, and will showcase the stories of the winning artists’ road to No.1.

The nominees for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards include Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more. Additionally, in the socially voted categories of Favorite Broadway Debut, nominees include Jack Wolfe (Hadestown), Lizzy McAlpine (Floyd Collins), Meg Donnelly (Moulin Rouge!), Trisha Paytas (Beetlejuice), and more. For a full list of nominees, visit here.

Artists receiving several nominations include Alex Warren, Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, BLACKPINK, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Ella Langley, GloRilla, Grupo Frontera, HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Jelly Roll, JENNIE, j-hope, KATSEYE, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Linkin Park, LISA, Mariah the Scientist, MOLIY, Morgan Wallen, Myles Smith, RAYE, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Shinedown, sombr, SZA, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots and Zara Larsson.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will allow iHeartRadio listeners to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Favorite Broadway Debut, Favorite TikTok Dance, Favorite Debut Album, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Photographer, Favorite Soundtrack, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Tradition and Favorite K-pop Collab. Social voting will close on March 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting here.

Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres, including pop, country, alternative, rock, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin and regional Mexican formats. For a full list of categories, visit here.

Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannaé Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE); John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters for iHeartMedia; and FOX Entertainment Studios.

Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere