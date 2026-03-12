REMINDERS OF HIM Soundtrack by Tom Howe Released Alongside Universal Film

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The original motion picture soundtrack for REMINDERS OF HIM, composed by Tom Howe, has been released to coincide with the film’s theatrical debut. The album is available on digital music platforms beginning March 13, the same day the Universal Pictures film opened in theaters across North America.

The soundtrack includes the original song “Light Over the Hill,” performed by Grammy Award–nominated artist Noah Cyrus. The track was released on March 6 along with its official music video. The album also features a cover of Coldplay’s “Yellow,” performed by singer-songwriter Morgan Harper-Jones and produced and arranged by Howe.

Based on the novel by Colleen Hoover, REMINDERS OF HIM follows a story centered on motherhood, forgiveness, and the possibility of rebuilding a life after a devastating mistake. First published in 2022, the novel has sold more than six million copies in the United States and has been translated into 45 languages.

Music played a key role in the film’s development. Director Vanessa Caswill used songs during the early stages of production to shape the rhythm and tone of scenes before the final score was composed.

“I’m not musical myself, but music gives me imagery,” Caswill said. “When I read a scene, I find the song that fits it. Once I have that, I can see the colors, the movement, the emotion. It’s also a way to collaborate. I asked the cast to share songs that helped them connect to their characters, which often helped them settle into the role. Music communicates things words can’t, and it helps me understand how to shape a moment.”

Caswill later collaborated with Emmy-nominated composer Tom Howe, whose score follows the emotional arc of the story while allowing scenes to remain centered on performance and dialogue as the narrative moves between timelines.

Howe has composed music for more than 100 film and television projects, including Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Wonder Woman, Exodus: Gods & Kings, The Legend of Tarzan, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, and Dog Man. His work spans orchestral, electronic, pop, and rock styles, and he has received Emmy nominations as well as honors from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and other organizations.

In addition to scoring projects, Howe has collaborated with artists on original songs and themes. He co-wrote the Ted Lasso main title theme with Marcus Mumford and the Shrinking theme with Benjamin Gibbard. For Ted Lasso Season 3, he collaborated with Jamie Hartman and Sam Ryder on the song “Fought and Lost,” performed by Ryder.

Recent projects include DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, Disney+’s Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, and Focus Features’ Polite Society.

The REMINDERS OF HIM soundtrack includes the following tracks:

“Light Over the Hill” – Noah Cyrus; “Yellow” – Morgan Harper-Jones; “Reminders of Him”; “Ledger To Work”; “New Apartment”; “Imagine If”; “Supermarket Interception”; “Kenna Tries To Visit”; “Not Stupid At All”; “Grocery Shopping & Memories”; “Kenna Walks Away”; “I Was Broken”; “Driving Kenna Home”; “Kenna Is Served”; “Snowcones”; “Mother’s Day Brunch”; “You Can’t Live Scotty’s Life”; “Tell Me About That Night”; “Crash Aftermath”; “Are You Sleeping With Her?”; “I Have To Go”; “Meeting Diem & Making Amends”; and “Restoring The Memorial.”

The album is available to stream and purchase on major digital music platforms.