Diplo Producing BTS’ Highly Anticipated New Album ARIRANG

Grammy-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo is a producer of BTS’ highly anticipated return album ARIRANG, releasing on March 20. Diplo helped shape the sound of the project, serving as executive producer of the album alongside longtime BTS collaborator Pdogg and personally producing five tracks—“Body to Body,” “FYA,” “Like Animals,” “One More Night” and “Into the Sun”—the most producer credits of anyone on the project.

Outside of his own credits, writers and producers signed to Diplo’s publishing company, Bison Music Publishing, work across the album, including Picard Brothers, NITTI, Ki-An Dee Kambaran and Leclair, who wrote and produced the lead single “SWIM.” Diplo first got involved with the project through his close relationship Chairman Bang, Chairman of HYBE, who brought him onto the project in late 2024.

“Bang and I first talked in November 2024 about coming on board to produce this album,” says Diplo. “He was clear from the jump — they didn’t want a typical pop producer. They wanted someone who would take chances, someone who could help them build a project left of center and rebellious. I remember him saying, ‘Let’s do something revolutionary.’”

On the production process, Diplo says, “The early references were trip hop and old-school hip hop. We went through tons of songs and spent months in the studio shaping the sound, digging into textures and moods that felt unexpected but still true to them. We brought in some sick collaborators, like my Bison writers, Flume, Jpegmafia etc., but the goal was to let BTS’ creativity shine and let them speak their stories as grown men — to show evolution, depth, and perspective.”

“This project takes Korean music into the future,” he adds. “It proves that they’re not just global stars — they’re a creative force to be reckoned with and I could not be more thankful and proud to have played a part in it.”

Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a recording artist, record producer, DJ and entrepreneur. A thirteen-time Grammy nominee and three-time winner, Diplo’s production credits across his nearly two decade career include work with Beyoncé, Madonna, Robyn, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Usher and many more, in addition to two Diamond and many multi-Platinum certifications across his own projects: Diplo, Thomas Wesley, Major Lazer, Silk City (with Mark Ronson) and LSD (with Labrinth and Sia). Last year, he co-produced and co-wrote K-pop icon JENNIE’s Gold-certified “like JENNIE” as well as BLACKPINK’s “JUMP,” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200.

The announcement comes on the heels of Major Lazer’s performance at the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. This year, the group will make their return to Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, a headline set at Ultra, alongside numerous other major festivals. Diplo recently revealed the lineup for Diplo’s HonkyTonk, a curated stage blending electronic and country music, which is making its return to Stagecoach 2026.

Photo credit: Maria José Govea