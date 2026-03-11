SUMMER HOUSE Star Jesse Solomon Sets Debut Headline Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter and TV personality Jesse Solomon has announced his Happy To Be Here Tour. The 16-date tour is Solomon’s first-ever headlining tour, kicking off on April 25th in Philadelphia, and will see stops in DC, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before a final show in NYC.

Presale will begin Thursday, March 12th, at 10 am local time, and general on sale will begin on Friday, March 13th, at 10 am local time. Learn more and get tickets here.

Throughout a 70-minute headlining set, Solomon will take the stage with his blend of jazz, soul, and pop, performing originals including “Into Space,” “Into My Own,” and “What Would Jesse Solomon Do.” He will also perform his newest singles, including “Guess I’ll Start,” available Friday March, 13. The song is his first of several releases coming in 2026.

Solomon gained national recognition as a breakout cast member on Bravo’s hit reality series Summer House. A lifelong choirboy and trained vocal jazz performer, Solomon is also a two-time cancer survivor. Blending jazz, classic soul, and contemporary pop, his sound draws inspiration from artists like John Legend, Frank Sinatra, John Mayer, and Michael Bublé.

Happy To Be Here Tour Dates:

April 25 | World Cafe Live - The Lounge | Philadelphia, PA

April 28 | Songbyrd Music House | Washington, DC

April 30 | OnAir | Charleston, SC

May 2 | Cannery Hall - Row 1 | Nashville, TN

May 3 | Aisle 5 | Atlanta, GA

May 6 | Austin City Limits Live - 3TEN | Austin, TX

May 7 | AM/FM - Main Stage | Dallas, TX

May 11 | Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

May 12 | Brick & Mortar Music Hall | San Francisco, CA

May 16 | Globe Hall | Denver, CO

May 17 | recordBar | Kansas City, MO

May 19 | Subterranean - Downstairs | Chicago, IL

May 20 | The Magic Bag | Ferndale, MI

May 21 | The Garrison | Toronto, ON

May 24 | The Middle East - Upstairs | Cambridge, MA

July 23 | Bowery Ballroom | New York, NY

Photo Credit: @respectivecollective