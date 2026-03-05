Alan Jackson To Be Joined Onstage by Extended Family Members for Nashville Finale Concert

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Several family members will join Alan Jackson onstage for his Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale concert, taking place this June. Award-winning nephews and niece Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright, and Carlisle Wright will all take the stage in the afternoon to open the show for the sellout crowd.

As previously reported, the Country Music Hall of Famer will conclude his performance career with one final concert in Nashville, Saturday, June 27, at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

Previously announced participants include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack, with more to be announced in the weeks to come.

Jackson’s touring career has taken his catalog of country music from coast-to-coast countless times, even traveling to such far-reaching places as Australia, Brazil, and Europe. Over the last three years, his Last Call: One More for the Road tour played to sellout and capacity concerts.

Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale is presented by Edward Jones and Silverbelly Whiskey. The event is promoted by Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment. Complete tour information is available here. For each ticket that was sold, $1.00 is being donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research to find a cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, and matched by $2.00 from a generous donor.

About Alan Jackson:

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson’s accolades include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, over 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

He has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide and released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, 17 Country Music Association Awards (including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), a pair of Grammys, ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards, and the NSAI’s Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. He was recently presented with the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Country Music, an honor which now bears his name.

Photo Credit: David McClister