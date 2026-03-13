NEEDTOBREATHE To Headline 'The Long Surrender Tour'

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GRAMMY-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE has announced the first leg of their headline The Long Surrender Tour, kicking off August 12 in Maryland Heights, MO. The 25-date, late summer run will span amphitheaters nationwide.

Joining NEEDTOBREATHE on the road are longtime friends and collaborators, husband-and-wife indie-folk duo, Drew & Ellie Holcomb. More dates will be announced in the coming months.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s Insiders Fanclub will have access to presale on Monday, March 16th at 12:00 PM ET, artist presale begins Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time, local presales begin on Wednesday, March 18th at 10:00 AM local time, and Spotify presale begins Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 AM local time.

All presales will close at 11:59 PM local time on Thursday, March 19 and tickets will be available to the public on March 20th at 10:00 AM local time. See below for routing and get tickets HERE.

The Long Surrender Tour launches on the heels of their upcoming album of the same name, slated for release on March 27 via MCA. Produced by David Cobb, the band’s 10th studio album features 12 tracks. Pre-add / pre-save HERE.

NEEDTOBREATHE is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated band known for their blend of Americana and alt-rock, earning five No. 1 albums, over three billion career streams, sold-out tours, and a devoted global following. The South Carolina–bred group is made of Bear Rinehart, Josh Lovelace, Tyler Burkum, and Randall Harris.

The Long Surrender Tour Routing

8/12: Maryland Heights, MO –Saint Louis Music Park

8/14: Dillon, CO – Lake Dillon Amphitheatre

8/15: Sandy, UT – Sandy City Amphitheater

8/16: Sandy, UT – Sandy City Amphitheater

8/18: Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

8/20: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/21: Seattle, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater

8/22: Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live

8/23: Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/25: Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Amphitheater

8/27: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed - The Shed

8/28: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/29: Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

8/30: Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

9/05: Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/06: Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

9/09: Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/10: Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

9/11: Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

9/12: Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

9/14: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/17: Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

9/18: Birmingham, AL – Coca Cola Amphitheater

9/19: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/20: Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Photo Credit: Alyssa Gafjken