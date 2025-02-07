TIN BUILDING for Valentine's Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tin Building at the Seaport, a perfect destination for romance this February 14th. From exquisite dining to seasonal pastries, unique gifts, and beautiful floral arrangements, it offers everything you need for an unforgettable celebration.

The Tin Building has something for everyone. Three distinct restaurants—T. Brasserie, House of The Red Pearl, and The Frenchman’s Dough—serve everything from French-inspired classics to Chinese prix fixe menus and Italian pizza and pasta.

For sweet treats, the Patisserie offers a selection of indulgent pastries, including Chocolate & Raspberry Heart Mousse, Rose and Raspberry Croissant, and Raspberry Chocolate Madeleines. The specialty retail shops feature chocolates from top-tier chocolatiers like Knipschildt, Jacques Torres, and Venchi. The Bloom Room also provides hand-crafted floral arrangements, such as Half Dozen Big Bloom Red Roses and Dozen Big Bloom Pink Roses, perfect for gifting.

Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, looking for the perfect gift, or adding sweetness to the day, The Tin Building has it all to make Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

Photo Credit: Nicole Franzen

Comments