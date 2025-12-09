Review: BLACKBARN in NoMad-Dine and Delight

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When a restaurant has staying power, you know it’s great. BLACKBARN has been in the NoMad neighborhood across the street from Madison Square Park for 10 years and counting. Guests continue to make it one of their favorite destinations for lunch, dinner, Happy Hour, and weekend brunches. The airy, rustic, yet stylish restaurant has a welcoming bar, spacious dining area, an open kitchen, and seating for all size parties. More than a neighborhood destination, it attracts people from around the city.

The farm-to-table, American restaurant from is Award-Winning Chef/Owner John Doherty and he has designed a menu that wows guests. We visited BLACKBARN in the afternoon when people were having business luncheons and enjoying afternoon meals. Starters are a must. Caesar Salad lovers will love the Little Gem Caesar with its tender lettuce leaves and savory dressing. The Wild Mushroom Toast is one of a kind and has always been a staple on the menu. It is made with robiola, taleggio, parmesan, and purple watercress served on sourdough toast. We indulged in some of the most popular mains. The Chicken Milanese Sandwich is the best you’ll ever have served with fresh tomato, mozzarella, pesto mayo, arugula, on a cheese brioche accompanied by chipotle chips. And burger lovers will delight in the BLACKBARN Burger. It is cooked to your exact liking topped with barbeque sauce, pork belly, cheddar cheese, and jalapeno served with light, crispy parmesan fries.

Did someone say dessert? The warm Apple Cider Donuts are a specialty and available year-round. They are served with a rich, buttery caramel sauce. Other choices include Rum Butterscotch Bread Pudding, Pistachio Ice Cream Cake, Chocolate Souffle and more.

You may want a glass of beer, wine or cocktail with your meal. Depend on BLACKBARN for exquisite selections. Some of the cocktails currently being featured on the beverage menu include Cozy Cosmo with tito’s, citral, cranberry, lime, and cinnamon; the Midnight Special, a balanced blend of bulleit rye, boomsma, carpano antica, campari, and laphroaig 10 yr; and their signature BLACKBARN Sour made with toki whiskey, spiced red wine syrup, thyme, and lemon.

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, make a plan to relax at BLACKBARN for their weekend brunch service after you do your shopping. Enjoy sweet and savory starters along with main dishes such as their Cornflake Crusted French Toast, Huevos Chilaquiles, Waffle Croque Madame, Steak Sandwich, Farmer’s Omelette, and Short Rib Hash and Egg.

BLACKBARN has wonderful rooms for gatherings of all sizes. The next time you are having a special event, consider their private dining spaces such as their stylish upstairs Loft and Den. The downstairs Wine Cellar showcases a fine collection of wine and has seating for your get-together. Menus can be customized to make your party shine bright.

Planning for the holidays? BLACKBARN is there to help you celebrate. Their second annual toy drive will be on Sunday, December 14th from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm with a special appearance from Santa Claus from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The toy drive will benefit HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services (HSVS) that empowers children, individuals and families to overcome the challenges of family crises, addiction, mental illness and poverty and is specifically seeking donations for children under the age of 10.

On Christmas Eve, in addition to their a la carte offerings, a special prix-fixe menu is priced at $135/per adult or $185 with the optional wine pairing. The meal starts with either Wild Mushroom Toast or Hamachi Crudo followed by second course of either Heritage Pork Belly Chicharron or Olive Oil Braised Octopus. For the main courses, the options are either Pan Seared Diver Scallops or Filet Mignon. And for dessert, BLACKBARN will serve dessert options of Eggnog Cheesecake with a gingersnap crust or made to order Apple Cider Donuts. BLACKBARN is also planning an exciting New Year’s Eve menu with a caviar fueled prix-fixe menu as well as their a la carte menu. The menu to ring in 2026 will be priced at $185 per adult or $235 with the optional wine pairing.

You will be delighted by your dining experience at BLACKBARN Restaurant. In no time, it will be one of your favorites and you will be one of their many regular customers.

BLACKBARN is located at 19 Ea.st 26th Street, New York, NY 10010. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Farm-to-Table Dining in NYC’s Madison Square Park and call 212.265.5959.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BLACKBARN Restaurant

Reader Reviews

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...