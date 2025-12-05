Holiday Destination-EATER UNDER WRAPS Returns to SoHo 12/13 and 12/14

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of NYC’s most beloved holiday markets, Eater Under Wraps is returning to SoHo on December 13th and 14th.

After bringing out thousands of New Yorkers last year for the inaugural event, Eater Under Wraps is bringing back their holiday market this season by transforming a SoHo storefront into a decked out, holiday home filled with all the festive cheer. Guests can shop for gifts at the curated market, participate in family-friendly classes like cookie decorating, and enjoy special cocktails at the cocktail lounge.

Here are few things guests can expect at this year’s event:

-Special and exclusive holiday treats, including iced strawberry matchas and oat milk hojicha hot chocolates from Kijitora, bites from the viral chicken stand Mommy Pai’s, burritos from Los Burritos Juarez, and Mini Cinnamon Rolls & Mini Cupcakes from Bub’s Bakery

-Chocolate dipping class led by NYC’s popular, James Beard nominated author and pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz

-Cookie-decorating class with Eric King of @easygayoven, known for his viral takes on traditional recipes

-A custom Dockers’ embroidery station offering personalized bucket hats and caps

-Themed rooms filled with curated gifts for food and drink lovers from beloved brands and niche artisans such as Chocolate Sardines, Big Night Dinner Party Candle, Piecework Cocktail Napkins, Quincy Brine & Olives and more.

-Cocktail lounge, featuring the city’s hottest bars including Bar Kabawa and Bar Snack

Our readers will appreciate that 10% of net proceeds from shop sales and 100% of the opt-in donations contributed at checkout to World Central Kitchen, a charity that provides fresh meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

Visit Eater Under Wraps at 477 Broadway, New York City. It will be open on Saturday, 12/13 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and on Sunday, 12/14 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Photo Credit: Vox Media