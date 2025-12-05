Chef Spotlight: Chef Jade of CHADA in the West Village

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chetkangwan Thipruetree (Jade) is an accomplished Thai chef with a deep passion for authentic Thai cuisine. Originally from Khon Kaen, Thailand, he built his culinary foundation in some of Thailand’s most prestigious kitchens before relocating to New York City in 2019 where he made his mark as Executive-Owner of Tong in Brooklyn. Under his leadership, the restaurant earned recognition in the Michelin Guide in 2021. Now, he is bringing his culinary expertise to the West Village with CHADA, where he and his talented team are dedicated to delivering vibrant, authentic Thai flavors to the neighborhood.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Jade about his background and CHADA for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Cooking for my friends in college and seeing how much they loved the food I made was the moment I realized I wanted to be a chef. Their reactions made me understand how food could connect people, spark emotion, and tell a story. That was when I started taking my cooking seriously and exploring it as a real path.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I learned key cooking skills by assisting my parents in their restaurant kitchen back in Thailand. They taught me not only technique but also discipline, consistency, and respect for ingredients. Those early lessons became the foundation of how I cook today.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I love taking the bold, complex flavors and aromatic ingredients I learned in the Thai kitchen and applying them to diverse dishes. Whether it’s a quick-braised short rib or a vegetarian curry, I’m always looking for ways to layer flavor and balance heat, acidity, and aroma. This blend of tradition and creativity has shaped my entire culinary approach.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

What makes my food stand out is the balance of flavors and aromas. I’m kind of obsessed with making sure every bite hits all the right notes- sour, sweet, salty, and spicy or umami- perfectly in sync. A big part of that comes from making my own base ingredients, like fresh chili pastes and curry bases, from scratch. It’s the only way to get that deep, rich aroma and flavor that you just can’t find in pre-made stuff.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is a simple one; sautéed minced chicken with basil sauce and a fried egg on top. It’s a classic Thai comfort food, something everyone back home knows and loves. It never goes wrong, just the right mix of spice, aroma, and familiarity.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

With Chada, I want it to be the first Thai restaurant that comes to people’s minds. A place where they can really experience everything: the food, the service, the cocktails, the heat, the aroma, and the freshness. I want every visit to feel like a full sensory experience of Thai flavor and hospitality.

CHADA is located at 260 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10014. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit Chada Restaurant & Bar NYC and call 646.370.6366.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHADA Restaurant and Bar