MusicalFare Theatre Presents WEST SIDE STORY

The music, the story...all of the classic elements that make up one of the most beloved musicals of all-time: WEST SIDE STORY. MusicalFare's production will be re-imagined for its intimate space, enabling audiences to experience the show as if seeing it for the very first time. This WEST SIDE STORY will return it to its core as a young, desperate love story with its heart based in the streets.

The production stars Leah Berst, Robert Cooke, Lissette DeJesus, Brendan Didio, Matthew DiVita, Thomas Evans, Philip Farugia, Rheanna Gallego, Alejandro Gabriel Gomez, Julieana Guash, Alexia Guzman, Karen Grace Harty, Dominique Kempf, Blaise Mercedes, Koby Morgan, Ricky Needham, Jordan Rosas, Joe Russi, Dan Torres and Dan Urtz.

Cultural Authenticity Advisement by Victoria Perez, Fight Choreography is by Steve Vaughan, Set Design is by Lynne Koscielniak, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Makeup Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is September 4th - October 6th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, September 4th.

The performance on Friday, September 20th (Curtain Up! night) will begin at 8pm.

Ticket prices are $47 for all performances. Student and Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible.





