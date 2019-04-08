MusicalFare Presents the World Premiere of LATE IN THE EVENING

A world premiere musical featuring the music and lyrics of Paul Simon, LATE IN THE EVENING is the story of a man who is guided in his dreams through a journey of love, loss and remembrance with unforgettable characters, insightful lyrics and beautiful dance. Conceived, directed and choreographed by Michael Walline (ZOOMA ZOOMA, FAMILIAR STRANGERS) and featuring actor/musician Zak Ward (BUDDY, RING OF FIRE), LATE IN THE EVENING highlights the masterful storytelling of one of America's greatest musical icons.

The MusicalFare company of performers includes Noah Bielecki, Cathy Carfagna, Terrie Ann George, Timmy Goodman, Robert Insana, Dudney Joseph, Jr., Dominique Kempf, Bob Mazierski, Sean Murphy, Emily Prucha and Zak Ward.

Set Design is by Lynne Koscielniak, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Makeup Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is April 24th - May 26th, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:00pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, April 23rd at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, April 24th.

Ticket prices:

General Admission - $45

Student and Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible.





