IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS to be Presented at MusicalFare

MusicalFare will present Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, onstage December 4th – December 21st at Shea's 710 Theatre. Based on the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama & Melvin Frank. The musical features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, book by David Ives and Paul Blake, direction by Chris Kelly, choreography by Kristy Cavanagh, and music direction by Theresa Quinn.

Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” and the perennial title song. It's an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages and bring holiday cheer to the Theatre District.

MusicalFare's production stars Samantha Campbell, Jack Catena, Bobby Cooke, Thomas Evans, David P. Eve, Gregory Gjurich, Mary Coppola Gjurich, Arden Kacala, John Kaczorowski, Cassidy Kreuzer, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Natasha McCandless, Alexandra Montesano, Maria Pedro, Matt Refermat, Sean Ryan, Dan Urtz, Emily Weber, and David Wysocki.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh. Costume Design is by Kari Drozd. Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is December 4th – December 21st: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Thursday performances except opening night, December 4th.