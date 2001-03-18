 tracker
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Deeb-Weaver - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 29%

Marissa Chapman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 23%

Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 22%

Jeanne Fornarola - CATS - Starring Buffalo 17%

Joey Bucheker - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 43%

Collin Raney - DORIAN - Irish Classical Theatre Company 25%

Timmy Goodman - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 19%

Collin Ranney - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 27%

Meagan Millar - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 24%

Drew Fornarola - CATS - Starring Buffalo 13%

Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 11%

Daniel Lendzian - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 8%

Nicolette Navarro - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 7%

Nicolette Navarro - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 5%

Neal Radice - ON THE CANAL - Imagine Theatre 4%

Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 36%

Victoria Perez - ONCE IN MY LIFETIME - Lancaster Opera House 12%

Eileen Dugan - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 11%

Sabrina Kahwaty - BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 8%

Daniel Lendzian - BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 8%

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 7%

Greg Stuhr - RICHARD III - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 6%

Chris Handley - MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 5%

Mason Beggs - DORIAN - Irish Classical Theatre Company 4%

Matthew LaChiusa - THE INFORMER - American Repertory Theater 3%

Best Ensemble
THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 29%

INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 13%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 10%

PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 8%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 6%

GREASE - Starring Buffalo 6%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 5%

THE ANXIETY PROJECT - Open Door Productions 5%

CATS - Starring Buffalo 4%

BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 3%

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME - Lancaster Opera House 3%

BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 2%

KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 2%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 2%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 1%

ON THE CANAL - Imagine Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenny Debot - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 36%

Jay Marks - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 18%

Meagan Millar - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 16%

Emma Schimminger - BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 12%

Jay Marks - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 12%

Callie Keavey - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 6%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 41%

Karen Saxon - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 18%

Rebecca Kroetsch - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 16%

Joe Isgar - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 13%

Matt Marco - CATS - Starring Buffalo 6%

Alison d'Amato - SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN - Starring Buffalo 6%

Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 21%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 16%

GREASE - Starring Buffalo 13%

PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 12%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Spotlight Performing Artists 9%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 9%

CATS - Starring Buffalo 7%

BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 6%

KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 3%

LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 2%

Best New Play Or Musical
BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 31%

KAHN!!! - O'Connell & Company 27%

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 17%

TRAINWRECK - Patchwork Theatre 14%

ON THE CANAL - Imagine Theatre 10%

Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi - DREAMGIRLS - Ansar/Saxon Productions 22%

Heather Casseri - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 13%

TJ Wilcox - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 10%

Ryan Butler - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 10%

Connor Hesch - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 8%

Danny Quadrino - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 6%

Jadyn Langer - THE ANXIETY PROJECT - Open Door Productions 5%

Aimee Walker - SWEET CHARITY - Kavinoky Theatre 5%

Alyssa Fox - CATS - Starring Buffalo 5%

Timiyah Love - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Spotlight Performing Artists 4%

Jay Dref - SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN - Starring Buffalo 3%

Jetaun Louie - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 2%

Nikki Sheehan - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 2%

Len Mendez - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 2%

Mia LaMarco - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 1%

Heather Casseri - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 1%

Billy Horn Altamirano - TRAINWRECK - Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre 1%

Jackson DiGiacomo - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 0%

Rosemarie Lorenti - TRAINWRECK - Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Duclos - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 24%

Feliza Bascara-Zohar - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 10%

Elizabeth Defisher - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 9%

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 8%

Kelly Copps - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 7%

Rebecca Elkin - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 7%

Trevor Dugan - THE INFORMER - ART of WNY 7%

Gabrielle Nunzio - BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 5%

Zoe Gonez - BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 4%

Daniel Lendzian - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 4%

Michael Bebe Blasdell - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 3%

Michael Seitz - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 3%

Chris Handley - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 3%

John Vines - ONCE IN MY LIFETIME - Lancaster Opera House 3%

Michael J. Galante - ONCE IN MY LIFETIME - Lancaster Opera House 2%

Best Play
THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 46%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 17%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 14%

BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 10%

THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 8%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 51%

Kevin Falhauber - CATS - Starring Buffalo 17%

Emma Schimminger - MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 16%

Mitch Sulkowski - SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN - Starring Buffalo 10%

Tyler Rahner - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sam Crystal - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 12%

Aria Wittcop - THE ANXIETY PROJECT - Open Door Productions 11%

Karen Saxon - SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN - Starring Buffalo 11%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 10%

Lisa Ludwig - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 10%

Amelia Mussachio - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Spotlight Performing Artists 9%

Sophia Bayrón - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 6%

Lisa Ludwig - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 5%

Milo Ralph - THE ANXIETY PROJECT - Open Door Productions 4%

Charmagne Chi - CATS - Starring Buffalo 4%

Vinny Murphy - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 3%

Jeremy Meyers - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 3%

Timiyah Love - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 3%

Madeline Rehm - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 3%

DON SHEFFRIN - CABARET - Blackfriars Theatre 2%

MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE - CABARET - Blackfriars Theatre 2%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 1%

Emma Hicks - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 1%

Meghan Mahaney - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 21%

Brandon Booker - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 20%

Parker Ana-Crusis - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 13%

Daniel Lendzian - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 12%

Xavier Burgos - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 8%

Johnny Barden - BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 8%

Wanya Simmons - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 7%

Steven Maiseke - THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 4%

Sara Kow-Falcone - THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 4%

Greg Howze - BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 3%

Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC 33%

O'Connell & Company 14%

Open Door Productions 11%

Starring Buffalo 9%

Alleyway Theatre 9%

Shakespeare in Delaware Park 8%

Spotlight Performing Artists 6%

Irish Classical Theatre 5%

Bellissima Productions 2%

American Repertory Theater 2%

Patchwork Theatre 1%

