First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Deeb-Weaver - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 29%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

23%

Marissa Chapman -- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

22%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

CATS

17%

Jeanne Fornarola -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

9%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

43%

Ann Emo -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

DORIAN

25%

Collin Raney -- Irish Classical Theatre Company

KHAN!!!

19%

Timmy Goodman -- O'Connell & Company

THE COTTAGE

14%

Collin Ranney -- Alleyway Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

27%

Terri Filips Vaughan -- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

24%

Meagan Millar -- Open Door Productions

CATS

13%

Drew Fornarola -- Starring Buffalo

PIPPIN

11%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

KHAN!!!

8%

Daniel Lendzian -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

7%

Nicolette Navarro -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

5%

Nicolette Navarro -- Bellissima Productions

ON THE CANAL

4%

Neal Radice -- Imagine Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

36%

Kevin G. Shinnick -- MUCCC

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

12%

Victoria Perez -- Lancaster Opera House

TWELFTH NIGHT

11%

Eileen Dugan -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

8%

Sabrina Kahwaty -- Bellissima Productions

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

8%

Daniel Lendzian -- Alleyway Theatre

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

7%

Todd Warfield -- O'Connell & Company

RICHARD III

6%

Greg Stuhr -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

5%

Chris Handley -- Alleyway Theatre

DORIAN

4%

Mason Beggs -- Irish Classical Theatre Company

THE INFORMER

3%

Matthew LaChiusa -- American Repertory Theater

THE LION IN WINTER

29%

- MUCCC

INTO THE WOODS

13%

- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

8%

- O'Connell & Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

6%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

GREASE

6%

- Starring Buffalo

TWELFTH NIGHT

5%

- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

5%

- Open Door Productions

CATS

4%

- Starring Buffalo

BETWEEN THE LINES

3%

- Bellissima Productions

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

3%

- Lancaster Opera House

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

2%

- Alleyway Theatre

KHAN!!!

2%

- O'Connell & Company

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

2%

- O'Connell & Company

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

1%

- Alleyway Theatre

ON THE CANAL

1%

- Imagine Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

36%

Kenny Debot -- MUCCC

PIPPIN

18%

Jay Marks -- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

16%

Meagan Millar -- Open Door Productions

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

12%

Emma Schimminger -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

12%

Jay Marks -- Spotlight Performing Artists

BETWEEN THE LINES

6%

Callie Keavey -- Bellissima Productions

THE LION IN WINTER

41%

Flynn Ayers Carney -- MUCCC

GREASE

18%

Karen Saxon -- Starring Buffalo

INTO THE WOODS

16%

Rebecca Kroetsch -- O'Connell & Company

KHAN!!!

13%

Joe Isgar -- O'Connell & Company

CATS

6%

Matt Marco -- Starring Buffalo

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

6%

Alison d'Amato -- Starring Buffalo

INTO THE WOODS

21%

- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

16%

- Open Door Productions

GREASE

13%

- Starring Buffalo

PIPPIN

12%

- O'Connell & Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

9%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

9%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

CATS

7%

- Starring Buffalo

BETWEEN THE LINES

6%

- Bellissima Productions

KHAN!!!

3%

- O'Connell & Company

LIZZIE

2%

- Bellissima Productions

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

31%

- Alleyway Theatre

KAHN!!!

27%

- O'Connell & Company

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

17%

- Bellissima Productions

TRAINWRECK

14%

- Patchwork Theatre

ON THE CANAL

10%

- Imagine Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

22%

Dasia Cervi -- Ansar/Saxon Productions

INTO THE WOODS

13%

Heather Casseri -- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

TJ Wilcox -- Open Door Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

10%

Ryan Butler -- Spotlight Performing Artists

PIPPIN

8%

Connor Hesch -- O'Connell & Company

GREASE

6%

Danny Quadrino -- Starring Buffalo

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

5%

Jadyn Langer -- Open Door Productions

SWEET CHARITY

5%

Aimee Walker -- Kavinoky Theatre

CATS

5%

Alyssa Fox -- Starring Buffalo

BYE BYE BIRDIE

4%

Timiyah Love -- Spotlight Performing Artists

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

3%

Jay Dref -- Starring Buffalo

PIPPIN

2%

Jetaun Louie -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

2%

Nikki Sheehan -- Bellissima Productions

KHAN!!!

2%

Len Mendez -- O'Connell & Company

LIZZIE

1%

Mia LaMarco -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

1%

Heather Casseri -- Bellissima Productions

TRAINWRECK

1%

Billy Horn Altamirano -- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre

BETWEEN THE LINES

0%

Jackson DiGiacomo -- Bellissima Productions

TRAINWRECK

0%

Rosemarie Lorenti -- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

24%

Aaron Duclos -- MUCCC

THE LION IN WINTER

10%

Feliza Bascara-Zohar -- MUCCC

THE LION IN WINTER

9%

Elizabeth Defisher -- MUCCC

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

8%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

THE COTTAGE

7%

Kelly Copps -- Alleyway Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

7%

Rebecca Elkin -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE INFORMER

7%

Trevor Dugan -- ART of WNY

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

5%

Gabrielle Nunzio -- Alleyway Theatre

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

4%

Zoe Gonez -- Bellissima Productions

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Daniel Lendzian -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

3%

Michael Bebe Blasdell -- O'Connell & Company

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

3%

Michael Seitz -- O'Connell & Company

THE COTTAGE

3%

Chris Handley -- Alleyway Theatre

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

3%

John Vines -- Lancaster Opera House

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

2%

Michael J. Galante -- Lancaster Opera House

THE LION IN WINTER

46%

- MUCCC

TWELFTH NIGHT

17%

- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

14%

- O'Connell & Company

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

10%

- Alleyway Theatre

THE COTTAGE

8%

- Alleyway Theatre

THE COTTAGE

5%

Kelly Copps -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

51%

Flynn Ayers Carney -- MUCCC

CATS

17%

Kevin Falhauber -- Starring Buffalo

MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

16%

Emma Schimminger -- Alleyway Theatre

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

10%

Mitch Sulkowski -- Starring Buffalo

LIZZIE

6%

Tyler Rahner -- Bellissima Productions

INTO THE WOODS

12%

Sam Crystal -- O'Connell & Company

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

11%

Aria Wittcop -- Open Door Productions

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

11%

Karen Saxon -- Starring Buffalo

PIPPIN

10%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci -- O'Connell & Company

GREASE

10%

Lisa Ludwig -- Starring Buffalo

BYE BYE BIRDIE

9%

Amelia Mussachio -- Spotlight Performing Artists

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Sophia Bayrón -- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

5%

Lisa Ludwig -- O'Connell & Company

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

4%

Milo Ralph -- Open Door Productions

CATS

4%

Charmagne Chi -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

3%

Vinny Murphy -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

3%

Jeremy Meyers -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

3%

Timiyah Love -- Bellissima Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Madeline Rehm -- Spotlight Performing Artists

CABARET

2%

DON SHEFFRIN -- Blackfriars Theatre

CABARET

2%

MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE -- Blackfriars Theatre

KHAN!!!

1%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

1%

Emma Hicks -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

1%

Meghan Mahaney -- Bellissima Productions

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

21%

Matt Rittler -- O'Connell & Company

THE LION IN WINTER

20%

Brandon Booker -- MUCCC

THE LION IN WINTER

13%

Parker Ana-Crusis -- MUCCC

THE COTTAGE

12%

Daniel Lendzian -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

8%

Xavier Burgos -- MUCCC

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

8%

Johnny Barden -- Bellissima Productions

THE LION IN WINTER

7%

Wanya Simmons -- MUCCC

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

4%

Steven Maiseke -- Alleyway Theatre

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

4%

Sara Kow-Falcone -- Alleyway Theatre

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

3%

Greg Howze -- Bellissima Productions

33%

MuCCC

14%

O'Connell & Company

11%

Open Door Productions

9%

Starring Buffalo

9%

Alleyway Theatre

8%

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

6%

Spotlight Performing Artists

5%

Irish Classical Theatre

2%

Bellissima Productions

2%

American Repertory Theater

1%

Patchwork Theatre

