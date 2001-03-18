First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Deeb-Weaver
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
29%
Marissa Chapman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
23%
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
22%
Jeanne Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
17%
Joey Bucheker
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
9%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
43%
Collin Raney
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
25%
Timmy Goodman
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
19%
Collin Ranney
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
27%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
24%
Drew Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
13%
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
11%
Daniel Lendzian
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
8%
Nicolette Navarro
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
7%
Nicolette Navarro
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
5%
Neal Radice
- ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
36%
Victoria Perez
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
12%
Eileen Dugan
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
11%
Sabrina Kahwaty
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
8%
Daniel Lendzian
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
8%
Todd Warfield
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
7%
Greg Stuhr
- RICHARD III
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
6%
Chris Handley
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
5%
Mason Beggs
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
4%
Matthew LaChiusa
- THE INFORMER
- American Repertory Theater
3%
Best Ensemble THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
29%INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
13%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
10%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
8%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
6%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
6%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
4%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
3%ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
3%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
2%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
2%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
2%THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
1%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenny Debot
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
36%
Jay Marks
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
18%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
16%
Emma Schimminger
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
12%
Jay Marks
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
12%
Callie Keavey
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
6%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
41%
Karen Saxon
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
18%
Rebecca Kroetsch
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
16%
Joe Isgar
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
13%
Matt Marco
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Alison d'Amato
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
6%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
21%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
16%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
13%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
12%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
9%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
9%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
7%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
6%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
2%Best New Play Or Musical BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
31%KAHN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
27%BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
17%TRAINWRECK
- Patchwork Theatre
14%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
10%Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi
- DREAMGIRLS
- Ansar/Saxon Productions
22%
Heather Casseri
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
13%
TJ Wilcox
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
10%
Ryan Butler
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
10%
Connor Hesch
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
8%
Danny Quadrino
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Jadyn Langer
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%
Aimee Walker
- SWEET CHARITY
- Kavinoky Theatre
5%
Alyssa Fox
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
5%
Timiyah Love
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
4%
Jay Dref
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
3%
Jetaun Louie
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
2%
Nikki Sheehan
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%
Len Mendez
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
2%
Mia LaMarco
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Heather Casseri
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Billy Horn Altamirano
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
1%
Jackson DiGiacomo
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
0%
Rosemarie Lorenti
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
0%Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Duclos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
24%
Feliza Bascara-Zohar
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
10%
Elizabeth Defisher
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
9%
Joey Bucheker
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
8%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
7%
Rebecca Elkin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
7%
Trevor Dugan
- THE INFORMER
- ART of WNY
7%
Gabrielle Nunzio
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
5%
Zoe Gonez
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
4%
Daniel Lendzian
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
4%
Michael Bebe Blasdell
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Michael Seitz
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Chris Handley
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
3%
John Vines
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
3%
Michael J. Galante
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%Best Play THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
46%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
17%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
14%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
10%THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
8%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
5%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
51%
Kevin Falhauber
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
17%
Emma Schimminger
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
16%
Mitch Sulkowski
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
10%
Tyler Rahner
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sam Crystal
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
12%
Aria Wittcop
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
11%
Karen Saxon
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
11%
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
10%
Lisa Ludwig
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
10%
Amelia Mussachio
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
9%
Sophia Bayrón
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
6%
Lisa Ludwig
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
5%
Milo Ralph
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
4%
Charmagne Chi
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
4%
Vinny Murphy
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Jeremy Meyers
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
3%
Timiyah Love
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
3%
Madeline Rehm
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
3%
DON SHEFFRIN
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
1%
Emma Hicks
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Meghan Mahaney
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
21%
Brandon Booker
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
20%
Parker Ana-Crusis
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
13%
Daniel Lendzian
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
12%
Xavier Burgos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
8%
Johnny Barden
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
8%
Wanya Simmons
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
7%
Steven Maiseke
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Sara Kow-Falcone
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Greg Howze
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
3%Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC
33%
O'Connell & Company
14%
Open Door Productions
11%
Starring Buffalo
9%
Alleyway Theatre
9%
Shakespeare in Delaware Park
8%
Spotlight Performing Artists
6%
Irish Classical Theatre
5%
Bellissima Productions
2%
American Repertory Theater
2%
Patchwork Theatre
1%