HOCUS POCUS Will Screen For Free at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The community is invited to Shea's Buffalo Theatre this Thursday, October 30 at 7:00PM (Doors Open at 6:00PM) to see Hocus Pocus, a fun Halloween film classic.

Hocus Pocus, rated PG, was originally released in 1993, with an all-star cast featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. “In Disney's Hocus Pocus, pranksters conjure up three wild witches from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos.”

Movie goers are invited to come in costume, stop at the photo op station, and take a chance at winning prizes. Bars will feature specialty cocktail “I put a spell on you.” Concessions will also be open.

Film tickets are free to the public, but seating is limited. Free tickets must be reserved online through Shea's website at: https://www.sheas.org/performances/free-film-series/.

Hocus Pocus is part of an expanded Shea's Free Film Series for the 2025-26 season, which includes eight movies appealing to audiences of all ages. Shea's Free Film Series is made possible thanks to grant support for arts engagement and community programming from Erie County. Tickets are available approximately three weeks before each film.