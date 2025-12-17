Grace Choi, Genevieve Ellis And More to Headline STARRING BUFFALO SINGS: BROADWAY LOVE SONGS

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting is set and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo Sings: Broadway Love Songs, a unique Valentine's Day cabaret event being held at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville. The performances will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, February 13, and at 2:00pm & 7:30pm on Saturday, February 14.

The cast features visiting Broadway artist Grace Choi (Avenue Q), Broadway National Tour star Genevieve Ellis (Les Miserables), recording artist Joshua Vacanti (The Voice), three time Artie Award-Winner Debbie Pappas Sham, three time Buffalo Artie Award-nominee Michael J Galante, and Buffalo Artie Award-nominee Austin Marshall. Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia directs with musical direction by Bridget Moriarty. Emily Glick and Michael Russo produce for Starring Buffalo.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the cast will perform a program of classic Broadway love songs in the beautiful new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center.

