Geva Theatre Artistic Director Emeritus Mark Cuddy Launches New Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Geva Theatre Artistic Director Emeritus is launching The Classics Company, a new Rochester theatre company dedicated to staging history's greatest plays. Cuddy, who serves as Founding Artistic Director, formed The Classics Company to preserve the legacies of classical playwrights and re-introduce the Greater Rochester region to their iconic stories and characters. Through productions and educational enhancements, The Classics Company promises classical theatre that connects with contemporary audiences in exciting new ways.

"At this point in my professional life I simply want to spend my creative energy on the great plays of dramatic literature, and the brilliant playwrights who wrote them," said Cuddy. "In an age where technology and rapid change often dominate, returning to the classics offers a grounding experience. It allows us to connect with the past, recognize the threads that weave our shared human story, and draw inspiration from the enduring power of words and narratives that have shaped our world."

Each of the Company's seasons will focus on one classical playwright or genre. For The Classics Company's 2026 inaugural season, Cuddy will direct three plays by late 19th century Russian Playwright and short story writer Anton Chekhov: "The Seagull" (Jan. 8-17, 2026), "Three Sisters" (March 5-14, 2026) and "The Cherry Orchard" (May 7-16, 2026). The productions will be staged at the Multi-Use Community Center, 142 Atlantic Avenue, Rochester.

The Classics Company will provide a unique and rewarding artistic opportunity for local theatremakers. The company is calling on actors, designers, stage managers, dramaturges and more to join its mission and bring classic plays to life in a professional environment. All company members will be compensated.

Although its first production does not go into performance until next year, the casting process for all three of the season's productions will begin this April and May to allow actors to fully immerse themselves in the plays and period. The company invites union and non-union actors of any age, race, gender identity/expression and ability to audition April 28-30, 2025. Callbacks will be held May 12-14 and offers will be made by June 15. The ensemble will meet periodically this summer and fall to delve into the script, history and character development. Staging rehearsals will begin roughly four weeks before performances. For more information about auditions, including requirements and scheduling, visit theclassicscompany.org/audition-hub.

The Classics Company is also looking for designers, stage managers, production staff, dramaturges, assistant directors, intimacy and fight coordinators, marketers, fundraisers, videographers and administrators. For more information, email people@theclassicscompany.org.

Season subscriptions for the 2026 season go on sale this summer and single show tickets will be available in the fall. Additionally, The Classics Company is seeking community donors to help launch and sustain its work. As a nonprofit organization, a majority of the company's budget comes from tax-deductible contributions. Visit theclassicscompany.org/donate to learn more about supporting The Classics Company by becoming a founding donor.

Comments