Ohio Performance Venues Can Reopen Soon with New Guidelines

Venues across the state of Ohio have been closed since March.

A forthcoming official order from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will soon allow the state's performance venues to reopen, according to Ohio Dispatch.

The maximum capacities, the Ohio Dispatch reports, states that "attendance at indoor venues for performing arts will be capped at 300 people or 15% capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor venue attendance will be capped at 15% or 1,500 people, whichever is less, according to DeWine's office."

This would mark the reopening of multiple performance venues across the state that have been closed since March due to the current global health crisis.

