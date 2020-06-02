Drive-In Theaters Provide New Form of Entertainment in Brazil

A makeshift drive-in movie theatre is providing a new source of entertainment for Brazilian residents, Explica reports.

Located in the capital of Brazil, the drive-in theatre only has space for 150 cars per screening, but provides three screenings a day: a kids film at 6pm, followed by two screenings for adults.

The space has been open for 47 years and closed earlier on in 2020 for the global health crisis. It recently opened back up a few months prior to start welcoming audiences again.

For more information regarding showtimes, visit their website HERE.

