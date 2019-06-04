Dance Currents Inc. and Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston Present 'Our Children's Legacy, Music and Dances of Loss and Hope'

Dance Currents Inc. and Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston are presenting a concert of dance and music, "Our Children's Legacy, Music and Dances of Loss and Hope". Three or four musical pieces will be played live by Pro Arte, Franz Schubert's "Gretchen am Spinnrade", "Six Lyric Pieces by Edvard Grieg", "Piano Quintet in F# minor" by Amy Beach, and, on June 9th, "Vanishing Act for Narrator, Cello and Piano", by Judith Lynn Stillman. The performers for Pro Arte are Liana Zaretsky and Colin Davis, violins, Jean Haig, viola, Steven Laven, cello and Judith Lynn Stillman, piano. The narrator is Genie Ware.

Dancer Li-Ann Lim and soprano Maire Clement will perform "Limon Etude" choreographed by Carla Maxwell, artistic director of the Limon Company. The dance is performed to "Gretchen am Spinnrade," by Franz Schubert. Mrs. Hassinger, artistic director of Dance Currents Inc. has choreographed a premiere, "For the Children" to six of Grieg's "Lyric Pieces". The dancers performing are classically trained professionals living and working in the Boston area, Avery Saulnier de Reyes, Kirsten Glaser, Alex Jimenez, and Taryn Scott-Kolbe. Pro Arte will also present "Piano Quintet in F# minor" by Amy Beach, and, on June 9th, "Vanishing Act for Narrator, Cello and Piano", by Judith Lynn Stillman.

Dance Currents Inc. is delighted to collaborate a third time with Pro Arte and present these dances with live music. The performance is supported in part with a grant from the Newton Cultural Council. We would particularly like to mention the generosity of our venues, The Scandinavian Cultural Center supported by the Scandinavian Charitable Society of Greater Boston and Integrarte, owned and managed by Carlos Molina and Erica Cornejo.





