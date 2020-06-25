BWW Feature: Barrington Stage to Move Forward with LIVE Performances

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Barrington Stage Company has postponed the previously announced 2020 season until 2021. They have, however, come up with an "alternate season" that honors live theatre and allows for gathering safely. BSC has devised a plan which follows Social Distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of audience members, employees, and performers alike.

BSC Artistic Director, Julieann Boyd was featured on WGBH Boston's Open Studio with Jared Bowen discussing the steps being implemented you can view the segment at: https://www.wgbh.org/arts-culture/2020/06/24/social-distanced-theater-barrington-stage-company-finds-a-way?fbclid=IwAR1yYiA8VmkGdOab7XKGzrEjPBSILnQM5_p0CKbW7Bt8VD5K5_FbOPROM7Y

Additional details can be found at: https://barringtonstageco.org/distancing/

Information and tickets for HARRY CLARKE starring BSC Associate Artist, Mark H. Dold, which will play at the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage theatre in Pittsfield August 5-16 can be found at: https://barringtonstageco.org/Season-Shows/harry-clarke/

