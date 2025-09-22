Review: THE WEEKEND: A STOCKBRIDGE STORY at Barrington Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the final offering in their 2025 Summer Season, Barrington Stage Company presents the World Premiere production of THE WEEKEND: A Stockbridge Story, written by Ben Diskant and directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul. This production replaces what had been scheduled / announced as THE YOM KIPPUR PLAY.

Molly Jobe, Ben Rosenfield, Bill Army

Photo: Daniel-Rader

THE WEEKEND is a world premiere about fresh perspectives, missed opportunities, and finding the courage to move forward again. It was a quick, romantic getaway. Just Beth and Tom… and his hopeless brother, Allan. Their family cabin in Stockbridge is full of memories for all of them, some wonderful and some world-ending. As Beth attempts to reconnect with her husband, Allan unexpectedly reconnects with his past, and Tom can’t help but intervene.

The polished and professional cast includes Bill Army as Tom, Sasha Diamond as Jordan, Molly Jobe as Beth, and Ben Rosenfield as Allan. The creative team features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Ricky Reynoso, lighting design by Amina Alexander, and sound design and original composition by Fabian Obispo. Production Stage Manager is Leslie Sears. Assistant Stage Manager is Aurora Courcy.

Bill Army, Molly Jobe

Photo: Daniel-Rader

“We are thrilled to bring Ben Diskant’s The Weekend to life here in the Berkshires, where the play is both set and deeply rooted,” commented Alan Paul. “Premiering this story on our stage allows audiences to experience the humor, complexity, and humanity of a piece that feels like it could only have been born in this landscape. It’s a joy to shepherd a world premiere that speaks so directly to our community while resonating far beyond it.”

Sasha Diamond, Ben Rosenfield

Photo: Daniel-Rader

Despite a few slower moments, the 90-minute production (presented without intermission) is quite delightful. While we are led to believe that unfulfilled kismet and the chance to right missed opportunity are the crux of the matter, twists and turns that I won’t spoil, yield a larger look at life itself through the eyes of these mid-life friends and family folks that Berkshire region residents or visitors will undoubtedly find rather familiar. I think it rather likely that most will find, as I did, much to relate to as the characters and their reality unfold. The peppering of local references throughout do indeed provide many winks, nods, and even a couple of a-ha moments. THE WEEKEND: A Stockbridge Story will be presented from Tuesday, September 16 through Sunday, October 12 on Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage (36 Linden Street, Pittsfield).

