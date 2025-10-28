Review: 1999 at WAM Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At WAM Theatre, woman artists harness the power of storytelling to mobilize communities towards empowered futures for women and girls. Their programs amplify the voices, vision, and leadership of women and girls, while spotlighting the transformational organizations on the front lines of advocacy and social change in Berkshire County and beyond. WAM Theatre’s Fall 2025 Mainstage production is the World Premiere of 1999 a story of artistic legacy, personal accountability, and the complex collision between love, loyalty, and justice by Stacey Isom Campbell.

Caroline Festa, Zoe Laiz

Photo by Margaret Hall

Two emerging women artists set out to make cinema in the spirit of love, collaboration, and vision – only to find themselves up against an industry built on silence, coercion, and exploitation. Years later, when a student challenges the film selections in her class, Emma, a film criticism professor and film producer, is forced to confront her past. As long-buried guilt resurfaces over a decision she made as an emerging filmmaker back in 1999, Emma finds herself questioning the very foundation of her career. How do we reckon with the films we once revered in the light of Hollywood’s reckoning with the Me-Too Movement? And what responsibility does an educator bear in shaping the minds, systems, and morals that allow our next generation to thrive?

WAM’s Artistic Director, Genee Coreno, directs 1999. The cast includes Zoe Laiz as Emma; Caroline Festa as Reese, and Zurie Adams as Naomi. Nathaniel Bokaer is Stage Manager, assisted by Luna Hayes. Baron E. Pugh is Scenic Designer, Jemma Kepner is Lighting Designer, Malory Stewardson Grillo Costume Designer, Pamela Quirinale is Props Designer. Sound and Video Designer is Cosette “Ettie” Pim. Dana Freeman is Associate Sound and Video Designer, Katie Polebaum is Technical Director, Bobby Gaffney is Master Electrician, Simon Whitus is Board Operator, Victoria Loughborough is Wardrobe Crew. Kim Stauffer is Intimacy Consultant, and Wendy Welch is Vocal Coach.

Zoe Laiz, Zurie Adams

Photo: Outdoor Chronicles Photography

1999 is well written and multi-layered. The subject matter is troubling and will likely elicit a wide range of responses undoubtedly influenced by one’s individual life experiences. The piece presents audience members with a number of questions that are highly topical and relevant. Like the subject matter itself, they are not easy, nor do the answers present themselves quickly or clearly.

Director Genee Coreno says: “in the wake of Weinstein, Epstein, Diddy, and the ongoing #MeToo revelations, the play asks: what is the personal and generational cost of staying devoted to the art without confronting the system that shapes it?”

WAM Theatre offers equitable ticketing for this production and encourages patrons to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $26 – $56. WAM invites audience members to choose from one of the suggested price levels. Additionally, WAM offers $5 for EBT card holders.

WAM Theatre has issued the following note: Content Warning – This performance includes references to suicide, sexual assault, and strong explicit language. Viewer discretion advised. If you’re struggling, please consider reaching out to a trusted person, or local crisis or sexual assault support service.

1999 continues at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre on the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox through Sunday November 2.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...