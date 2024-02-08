The Boston Symphony Orchestra Appoints Anna Handler As New Assistant Conductor To Start In 2024-25 Season

Handler, a German-Colombian conductor and pianist, will make her Boston Symphony Orchestra debut at Tanglewood in 2025.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Will Have Pre-Broadway Run in Boston This Su Photo 1 Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Will Have Pre-Broadway Run in Boston
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Origina Photo 2 Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 3 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season Photo 4 TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Appoints Anna Handler As New Assistant Conductor To Start In 2024-25 Season

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced that Anna Handler has been appointed as assistant conductor for a two-year term commencing in September 2024. BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons appointed Handler to the position, where she will join Samy Rachid, appointed in 2023, as one of the BSO's two assistant conductors.

Handler will assume her position following the departure of assistant conductor Earl Lee, whose appointment will conclude at the end of the 2024 Tanglewood season; Lee will make his final scheduled appearance conducting the BSO with soloist Yo-Yo Ma on Sunday, August 18. The young German-Colombian conductor will make her scheduled debut with the orchestra during the 2025 Tanglewood season, followed by concerts at Symphony Hall during the BSO's 2025–26 season.

About Anna Handler

Anna Handler is a German-Colombian conductor and pianist who was raised in Munich. She is a Dudamel Fellow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the 2023–2024 season.

Handler graduated from the Juilliard School in May 2023 where she received mentorship from David Robertson and was the proud recipient of the Juilliard Kovner Fellowship for outstanding students of classical music, which she was the first conductor ever to receive.

Following her debut at the Salzburg Festival in 2022 as musical director of the Káťa Kabanová opera camp, Handler was immediately re-engaged to conduct new productions of L'enfant et les sortilèges (2023) and Die Kluge (2024). Further 2023–2024 highlights include her debuts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra and North Carolina Symphony; BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Grazer Philharmoniker and Münchner Rundfunkorchester. The 2022–2023 season saw her debut with Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Sinfonieorchester Liechtenstein, OFUNAM Orchestra in Mexico, and Mecklenburgische Staatskapelle Schwerin.

Handler has assisted distinguished conductors such as Kirill Petrenko, including conducting the banda for the concert opera production Mazeppa with the Berliner Philharmoniker; Daniel Harding (Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunk); Barbara Hannigan (London Symphony Orchestra, Münchner Philharmoniker); as well as Manfred Honeck and Simone Young. At the Bayerische Staatsoper, she assisted Oksana Lyniv and took over musical direction of the production Eve and Adam, premiered as part of the 2019 Munich Opera Festival.

As founder and director of the ensemble Enigma Classica, Handler has collaborated with notable soloists including Arabella Steinbacher, Daniel Müller-Schott and Sabine Meyer. Together with her team at Enigma Classica, Handler presented an interdisciplinary project on music education, featuring real-time generative video animation at the Young Artist Festival Bayreuth in August 2022. She was awarded the Maria Ladenburger Förderpreis in cooperation with WDR, the Cusanuswerk Foundation and Deutsche Grammophon. She has also received the Rising Star Award from the European Cultural Foundation Europamusicale.

Handler studied piano and conducting at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater München, the Accademia Pianistica di Imola, the Folkwang University of the Arts and the Hochschule für Musik "Franz Liszt" Weimar. Her mentors include Ingrid Fliter, Pavel Gililov and Henri Sigfridsson, Ekhart Wycik, Johannes Schlaefli and Piero Lombardi Iglesias. Conducting from the piano as well as performing chamber music with violinist Laura Handler is an important part of her musical identity.

About the BSO Assistant Conductor Program

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Assistant Conductor Program offers emerging conductors hands-on experience leading one of the world's finest symphony orchestras in concert. Assistant conductors also work with the BSO Music Director and guest conductors to prepare the orchestra for performances at Symphony Hall, Tanglewood, Carnegie Hall, and on national and international tours.

The BSO's longest-serving assistant or associate conductors were concertmasters Richard Burgin and Joseph Silverstein. Michael Tilson Thomas earned instant fame when he replaced an ailing William Steinberg (BSO Music Director, 1969– 72) mid-concert and, following his BSO tenure, has earned international acclaim for his artistic leadership of the San Francisco Symphony, New World Symphony, and London Symphony Orchestra. Many of the BSO's former assistant conductors have gone on to careers with major symphony orchestras, including Shi-Yeon Sung—the BSO's first female assistant conductor—who is formerly the Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra and currently the Auckland Philharmonia's Principal Guest Conductor, and Ken-David Masur, who now holds the position of Music Director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Masur, Rachid, Lee, and Anna Rakitina, assistant conductor from 2019-23, will all conduct at Tanglewood this summer.  




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Review: Renée Fleming Dazzles with VOICE OF NATURE: THE ANTHROPOCENE at Symphony Ha Photo
Review: Renée Fleming Dazzles with VOICE OF NATURE: THE ANTHROPOCENE at Symphony Hall

What did our critic think of VOICE OF NATURE: THE ANTHROPOCENE at Symphony Hall? With her sold-out Celebrity Series of Boston performance this past Sunday at Symphony Hall, Renée Fleming offered a splendid reminder, although none is needed, of why she is widely considered to be the preeminent American soprano of today.

2
Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces New Members To Leadership Team & New Artistic Photo
Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces New Members To Leadership Team & New Artistic Leadership Model

WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL announces new members to leadership team and new artistic leadership model. Get the latest news on the changes happening at the festival.

3
COST OF LIVING Makes Boston Premiere Next Month Photo
COST OF LIVING Makes Boston Premiere Next Month

SpeakEasy Stage Company presents the Boston premiere of playwright Martyna Majok’s play COST OF LIVING. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
The Boston Public Quartet Performs A RADICAL WELCOME in April Photo
The Boston Public Quartet Performs A RADICAL WELCOME in April

The Boston Public Quartet will present A Radical Welcome, a concert with music and dance at The Strand Theatre on Friday, April 19th at 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

COST OF LIVING Makes Boston Premiere Next MonthCOST OF LIVING Makes Boston Premiere Next Month
The Boston Public Quartet Performs A RADICAL WELCOME in AprilThe Boston Public Quartet Performs A RADICAL WELCOME in April
Westfield Athenaeum Celebrates Women Composers With Springfield Chamber Players Piano Trio Next MonthWestfield Athenaeum Celebrates Women Composers With Springfield Chamber Players Piano Trio Next Month
The Sudbury Savoyards Perform PRINCESS IDAThe Sudbury Savoyards Perform PRINCESS IDA

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for BECOMING A. MAN at the A.R.T. Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for BECOMING A. MAN at the A.R.T.
Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre Video
Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre
Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day Concert in Boston The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day Concert
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (3/09-3/10)Tracker
Golda's Balcony in Boston Golda's Balcony
Emerson Paramount Center (2/23-3/10)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Unknowable: An Operatic Ballet in Two Acts in Boston The Unknowable: An Operatic Ballet in Two Acts
Lowell House Opera (2/10-2/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Almost, Maine in Boston Almost, Maine
The Bay Players (2/16-2/24)
Zucchero in Boston Zucchero
Emerson Colonial Theatre (5/11-5/11)
John Proctor Is The Villain in Boston John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
Disney’s Descendants The Musical in Boston Disney’s Descendants The Musical
The Company Theatre (11/08-11/10)
Girl From the North Country in Boston Girl From the North Country
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/12-3/24)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder in Boston A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
The Company Theatre (3/15-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You