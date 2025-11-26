 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Watch the Trailer For A SHERLOCK CAROL at Lyric Stage Boston

Six actors transform before your eyes in a playful, clever, and joyous holiday comedy.

By: Nov. 26, 2025



Watch a new video trailer for A Sherlock Carol at Lyric Stage Boston.

Moriarity is as dead as a doornail. Sherlock Holmes is depressed. Without his number one adversary, what’s the point of it all? Enter a grown-up Tiny Tim and the mysterious death of everyone’s favorite humbug and it’s a festive literary mash-up with surprises around every corner. This fresh and charming reimagining of two of the most beloved literary characters is a "Dickens" of a yuletide detective story that’s as “good as gold.”

Six actors transform before your eyes in a playful, clever, and joyous holiday comedy that is “elementary” for a festive outing sure to delight audiences of all ages.


Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos