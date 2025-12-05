Stokely and Martin and More Set for Multicultural Arts Center Winter–Spring 2026 Programming

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Multicultural Arts Center revealed the next chapter of its 2025–2026 season, We Are the Story, unveiling a slate of upcoming winter–spring programs that highlight multicultural perspectives across theater, fashion, dance, and visual art. The announcement follows a vibrant fall of arts programming and continues MAC's longstanding commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices and expanding access to culturally rich arts experiences in Cambridge and Greater Boston.

The winter–spring programming begins with Stokely and Martin (January 16–18, 2026), an original theatrical work written and directed by Brown that imagines an intimate and candid dialogue between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Stokely Carmichael (Kwame Ture). Through poetic text and gospel-infused musical interludes, the piece explores philosophy, political strategy, and legacy during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

In February, MAC presents Cosmic Roots: An Afrofuturism Hair & Fashion Show (February 21, 2026), a signature Black History Month program that blends performance, fashion, hair artistry, and Afrofuturist aesthetics. The event celebrates Black imagination, heritage, and identity while highlighting the creativity of local designers, stylists, dancers, and performers.

In April, MAC welcomes Anubhava Dance Company for a night of Indian classical dance (April 11, 2026). Rooted in Bharatanatyam and other classical traditions, the performance uses rhythm, expression, and storytelling to illuminate centuries-old cultural and spiritual narratives.

Complementing its live programming, the Multicultural Arts Center is also proud to present work in its Gallery, showcasing bold new work from local and regional artists featuring group exhibitions in major thematic exhibitions, new works from established artists, and emerging artists in first-ever solo museum shows.

The visual arts exhibition The Journey of Eduardo Gunkla, is currently on view through January 9, 2026 by acclaimed painter Donald Langosy. Langosy, who continues to work daily despite mobility limitations caused by multiple sclerosis, highlights the work of a disabled artist who brings decades of artistic exploration and resilience to this deeply personal body of work. The exhibition supports the Center's Backstage Access Project, a campaign to improve the accessibility, efficiency and usability of MAC's theater and backstage areas through a renovation of its technical theatrical infrastructure and the creation of accessible, all-gender restrooms.

Following Langosy's exhibition will be a collaboration between the Charles River Conservancy and the Multicultural Arts Center titled Free to Be: Skate, Paint, Imaginate, which will celebrate the art, movement, and culture of the Lynch Family Skatepark community commencing at an Opening Reception on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The upcoming productions and exhibitions reflect the Multicultural Arts Center's mission to champion multicultural artistic expression, educate the community about diversity, and provide accessible professional facilities to artists historically excluded from mainstream cultural institutions. Through We Are the Story, MAC continues to amplify the narratives, identities, and creative voices that define Cambridge's vibrant cultural landscape.