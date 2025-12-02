COME FROM AWAY, ON YOUR FEET, and More Set For North Shore Music Theatre 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

North Shore Music Theatre has announced its upcoming season for 2026. The season will kick off with On You Feet in June. The rest of the lineup includes Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Rock of Ages, Come From Away, and Phantom.

Learn more about the full season lineup below!

ON YOUR FEET

June 3 - June 14, 2026

Get ready to feel the rhythm in ON YOUR FEET!, the electrifying musical that tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two trailblazing artists who defied the odds with their talent, determination, and unwavering belief in each other. From their humble beginnings in Cuba to achieving international superstardom, their story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the universal language of music. Bursting with heart, passion, and the infectious pulse of Latin rhythms that reshaped pop forever, this high-energy hit features chart-toppers like “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” ON YOUR FEET! is a vibrant celebration of love, family, heritage, and the music that broke barriers around the world.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

July 8 - July 19, 2026

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT bursts to life in a dazzling, high-energy celebration of music, color, and imagination! Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved family musical retells the legendary biblical story of Jacob, his twelve sons, and the whirlwind Technicolor adventures of Joseph as he journeys from Canaan to Egypt. Packed with eye-popping costumes, lively choreography, and a genre-blending score that features unforgettable songs including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Go, Go, Go Joseph,” and “Close Every Door.” A feel-good spectacle filled with humor, heart, and hope, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is filled with humor, heart, and hope, this joyful journey is for dreamers of all ages!

ROCK OF AGES

August 12 - August 23, 2026

Set in 1987 on Hollywood’s infamous Sunset Strip, ROCK OF AGES tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl chasing her dreams of stardom. When their paths collide at the legendary Bourbon Room, sparks fly, but their love and ambitions are tested as the Strip faces destruction from greedy developers determined to silence the music. Bursting with heart, humor, and pure rock ‘n’ roll energy, this high-octane musical features the iconic hits of Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Poison, and more. ROCK OF AGES is a larger-than-life celebration of love, music, and the wild spirit of the 1980s that will have audiences singing along and ready to rock all night!

COME FROM AWAY

September 16 - September 27, 2026

COME FROM AWAY is a moving and uplifting musical based on the true story of what happened in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001. When 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were unexpectedly diverted there, the residents of this isolated community opened their hearts and homes to the stranded travelers. What began as a day of global tragedy transformed into a powerful tale of compassion, connection, and humanity. With a vibrant, folk-inspired score and a fast-paced, ensemble-driven narrative, COME FROM AWAY captures the tensions, culture clashes, and eventual camaraderie that unfolded over several unforgettable days. This Tony® Award-winning musical celebrates the best of the human spirit and the extraordinary capacity for good in the face of crisis.

Yeston & Kopit's PHANTOM

October 21 - November 1, 2026

PHANTOM, the mesmerizing musical by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, reimagines Gaston Leroux’s classic tale with soaring emotion and unforgettable beauty. This lavish production combines an exquisitely crafted story with a breathtaking score that has captivated audiences around the world. Set beneath the Paris Opera House, the story follows Erik, a brilliant but tormented musical genius who lives in the catacombs, and Christine, a young singer whose extraordinary voice awakens his heart. As love, jealousy, and destiny intertwine, Phantomreveals a more human and heartbreaking side of the legendary figure. Filled with passion, mystery, and hauntingly beautiful music, PHANTOM is musical theatre at its most timeless and romantic.