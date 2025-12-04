The Huntington’s Winter New Play Intensive Returns, Empowering Bold Voices And New Stories

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Huntington will present its Winter New Play Intensive, a development series launched last year that convenes writers, theatre makers, and interdisciplinary artists for collaborative new-work incubation.

Public readings and open rehearsals will take place in December 2025 at the Maso Studio at the Huntington Theatre. Additional closed-door development activities will support a range of projects at various stages.

During the intensive, The Huntington will develop recent commissions, welcome writers for mini-residencies, and explore new works under consideration for future production. The program is designed to promote collaboration across artistic processes, allowing one playwright to hear a brand-new draft while another prepares a production script elsewhere in the building.

“Having all kinds of artists in the building has tremendous power,” said Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco. “How can we commune with artists and make the space for their work to grow and gestate and take the next step — whether they are generating new material for the first time or continuing a process that started years ago? We are thrilled to be joined by each of these extraordinary artists, and hope you will come hear their work too.”

Public events will feature work by playwrights Sam Marks and Lloyd Suh. Private development sessions will involve playwrights and creatives including Mfoniso Udofia, Josiah Davis, Awoye Timpo, and Michael Ellis Ingram.

The Winter New Play Intensive supports The Huntington’s mission to encourage writers who generate new storytelling and to provide space, resources, and artistic pathways for risk-taking and creative development. The public events are free to attend and align with The Huntington’s 2025–26 season. New play development programs are supported by individual donors, the Harry Kondoleon Playwriting Fund, and the Stanford Calderwood Fund for New American Plays.

PUBLIC READINGS AND REHEARSALS

BLUE TRAIN

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Maso Studio, Huntington Theatre

A reading of Blue Train written by Sam Marks and directed by Kimberly Senior. Marks’ newest play follows a blended family navigating shifting emotional and financial pressures as questions of inheritance and loyalty surface. Jake hopes his father Alan’s beach retreat will pass to him and his children, but Alan’s declining health and second marriage introduce new complications. Registration is required.

THREE BEARS

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Maso Studio, Huntington Theatre

A reading of Three Bears written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Morgan Green. Suh’s play follows two intergalactic refugees racing toward an outpost as their resources dwindle, exploring questions of connection, survival, and the stories built in times of extremity. The piece examines companionship, mythmaking, and generosity in precarious circumstances. A co-commission between The Huntington and Manhattan Theatre Club. Registration is required.

CLOSED-DOOR DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

Development of Mfoniso Udofia’s Ufot Family Cycle will continue with a reading of Lifted (play #7) and a workshop of Aida and Clora Snatch Joy (play #9).

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHTS

Sam Marks has previously developed his plays Cells and The Department Party at The Huntington. His work includes The Delling Shore (Humana Festival of New American Plays), The Old Masters (Steppenwolf), The Joke (Studio Dante), and Nelson (Partial Comfort Productions). His plays have been developed at Arena Stage, Atlantic Theater, Clubbed Thumb, Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Theatre Workshop, The Public Theater, Rattlestick, and the Vineyard. For television, Marks wrote for American Sports Story and collaborated on series development with Morris Chestnut and Steve Buscemi producing. He teaches playwriting at Harvard University, where he also directs creative writing.

Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers was produced at The Huntington in 2023. His play The Chinese Lady received productions by Barrington Stage Company, Ma-Yi Theater Company, The Public Theater, Magic Theatre, CHUANG Stage, and Central Square Theatre. His work includes The Far Country (Atlantic Theatre Company), Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, American Hwangap, Jesus In India, The Wong Kids in The Secret of the Space Chupacabra GO!, and Bina's Six Apples. Suh is currently under commission at The Huntington, Barrington Stage Company, and The Perelman Performing Arts Center.

TICKETING

Tickets are free with registration online, by phone at 617-266-0800, or in person at the Huntington Theatre (264 Huntington Ave) or Calderwood Pavilion (527 Tremont Street). Patrons experiencing illness are asked to stay home and contact ticketing services regarding exchanges.

Registration links:

— Free registration for Dec. 16

— Free registration for Dec. 17