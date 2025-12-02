Shakespeare & Company’s Austen & Afternoon Tea to Celebrate Jane Austen's 250th Birthday

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Literary lovers are invited to raise a teacup to Jane Austen on Sunday, December 14 to celebrate her 250th birthday at Shakespeare & Company.

Austen & Afternoon Tea includes an 11:30 a.m. talk at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre about the author and Sense & Sensibility in particular – a nod to Shakespeare & Company’s lively, winter reading of Sense & Sensibility by Kate Hamill, based on Austen’s novel and playing December 12 – 14.

Ann Berman, host of Shakespeare & Company’s Behind the Curtain talks held in the spring and summer, will be joined by Sense & Sensibility Director Ariel Bock, Costume Designer Govane Lohbauer, and members of the cast to explore Austen’s enduring influence and importance. Following the talk, guests are invited to the Jane Iredale Lobby at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre for a catered tea reception complete with finger sandwiches, pastries, and biscuits. Regency-era costumes curated by Lohbauer will also be on display. Tickets for Austen & Afternoon Tea are $24.50 or $19.50 for patrons 22 and under, including fees.

The celebration will extend across town at the Lenox Library, which will host two paper-and-cardboard house models depicting Jane Austen houses from her novels created bt Shakespeare & Company scenic designers as part of their own series of Austen-inspired events throughout the month. The Bookstore on Housatonic Street will also have a display of Austen titles, and copies of Sense & Sensibility available for purchase at the Austen & Afternoon Tea.