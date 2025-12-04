SENSE & SENSIBILITY Comes to Shakespeare & Company

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare & Company's traditional winter show will return this year with Sense & Sensibility by Kate Hamill, a fast-paced, staged reading wherein the wit and romance of Jane Austen's classic tale come to life. This year, the Austen-inspired production coincides with her 250th birthday on December 16.

Sense & Sensibility follows the fortunes — and misfortunes — of the Dashwood sisters, sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne, after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in late 18th-century England, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality, examining our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Both evening and matinee performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12; Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m, and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 pm. Tickets range from $24.50 to $44.50 including fees.

Shakespeare & Company will also hold an Austen & Afternoon Tea event on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 11:30, in celebration of Austen's birthday. A talk led by literary scholar Ann Berman will be followed by a tea reception, and Regency costumes will be on display. Tickets are $24.50 or $19.50 for patrons 22 and under, including fees. The Austen & Afternoon Tea does not include tickets to the show; however a 2 p.m. matinee follows the event with tickets for purchase.